The new calendar approved by the ATP for the return to tennis after the break will force tennis players to rethink their agenda: in just seven weeks it will be played Cincinnati, US Open, Madrid, Rome and Roland Garros. A frantic start with change of continent and surface without rest. In the case of Rafael Nadal, the choice of where to go and where is not more difficult if possible with various elements to put in the balance, and the North American tour is in danger due to the tightness of the game dates.

Rafa Nadal knows his body well and knows that it is not convenient to subject his suffering knees to more wear than necessary. Last year, after conquering Monreal, he chose not to participate in Cincinnati so as not to over-tighten the rope. He prepared for the US Open and won his fourth crown at Flushing Meadows. This year, Manacor faces a difficult situation since the new ATP calendar does not give up.

A few weeks ago, Nadal confessed in an interview that he was concerned about playing in New York because of the pandemic situation. This added to the measures implemented by the US Open, which are generating much controversy and the Grand Slam runs the risk of being left without the participation of heavyweights on the circuit. Cincinnati and the American Great will be played this time on the same track, so the first will serve as a filming for one of the most important tournaments of the year. However, cement is the surface that generates the most wear on the joints with the added handicap after the inactivity imposed in recent months.

Toni Nadal, one of the people who knows Rafa best, also left his nephew’s participation in the North American Grand Slam in doubt, due to the complication of balancing the dates on a highly saturated calendar. « Me I have no idea what Rafael will do, but he was hesitating. I find it a little ugly what the ATP people have done with the calendar. It is almost unaffordable for a little older people like Djokovic, Rafael, Federer to play every week ».

Will Nadal resign to defend the crown at the US Open and the possibility of matching Roger Federer’s 20 Grand Slams? The decision is not easy, since what happens on the American tour will affect the European tour of land without time to adapt from one surface to another.

Madrid, in a compromised situation

The Mutua Madrid Open will kick off on September 12, the day the US Open final is scheduled. In other words, any tennis player who reaches the final stages of the American Grand Slam will tirelessly reach the Madrid capital. Not only will jet lag take its toll, but above all, the passage of cement to clay.

The ground tour is the most important section each year for Nadal, which has made him a true legend for his hegemony on that surface. And it is hoped that this 2020 will remain as its priority. Of the three tournaments that will be played on clay: Madrid, Rome and Paris, the first is the one that gives him the worst, despite his four titles in the Caja Mágica. Height makes you uncomfortable and conditions are diverse facing the Parisian Grand Slam, objective number one of the Balearic Islands. But the Madrid tournament is very special for the Manacor tournament and it would be painful if he had to give it up.

There are still many weeks ahead for weigh the pros and cons, many hours of training to restore the body to its optimal state to return to competition. And we must not lose sight of the evolution of the pandemic, which will continue to mark the times and impose the way of proceeding. Be that as it may, tennis already has a return date and there is an objective that Nadal does not change: to be competitive and give the maximum wherever he goes.