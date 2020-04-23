Conversations about a possible union between ATP and WTA they intensify more and more. The idea, proposed by the ATP since January according to Vasek Pospisil, gained momentum in the last hours due to the tweets and the support of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. They were joined by the words of Andrea Gaudenzi, the CEO of the ATP and a clear advocate that the union of both circuits in a single corporate force would contribute to the expansion and growth of tennis.

The perspective that opens up to the world of tennis is certainly interesting. What would a union between both circuits mean? Of course, one of the aspects that Federer mentioned was paying attention to a question merely corporate: Sharing the same logo, the same brand image, the same sponsors … is one of the main steps to follow and would surely clarify viewers by bringing them closer to both circuits. That yes, people look for solutions of character, let’s say, more practical. And it is very difficult to conceive of a union without the prize money be equal in mixed events.

If these mixed events proliferate as a result of the union between both entities, many championships would face an unprecedented situation. How to match prize money to demonstrate that equality, the merger between ATP and WTA, is real? Should the money distributed by the tournament with the greatest pedigree go down or should it be matched below, injecting tickets to the event that offers the least amount? It is an interesting debate that, for many championships, would present itself in the form of a dilemma. One of them is the Rogers cup.

As The Globe and Mail correctly observes, this event highlights many of the dysfunctions resulting from having two separate circuits. Both the ATP event and the WTA event are organized by Tennis Canada, follow the same formula in terms of location (rotating venue between Montreal and Toronto) and have the same sponsors and the same aesthetic. However, there are two very important issues that they do not share: the category and the points that they contribute to the tennis players who play it and, above all, the money they offer.

The ATP event is a Masters 1000, awarding 1000 points to the winner and mandatory; the female version is a Premier 5, a non-compulsory event that contributes 900 points to its winner. So far, perhaps, there is no problem; making the female edition mandatory, matching the categories of circuit events can be a relatively affordable task. However, when we realize that the ATP tournament would have delivered $ 5.7 million for the $ 2.8 from the WTA event, we are beginning to understand how difficult it can be for some events to get these parameters to match.

Since Tennis Canada they are perfectly aware of this and affirm that it is a subject that is debated year after year. But the reality is that it is difficult to find an answer to this difference. “In a perfect world we would meet all of our requirements, but the Rogers Cup is our revenue generator. We have to do everything we can to shorten the pay gap, but also, at the same time, make sure we have money for our programs, like high competition teams and the bases of our tennis. The truth is that it is a difficult conversation for which we hope to have solutions, “admits Jennifer Bishop, the president of the Board of Directors of Tennis Canada. The truth is that in events of a lower nature, such as Granby or Vancouver, the association has managed to match the prize money. The “big shot”, however, is much more difficult.

The CEO, Michael Downey, He excuses himself by following other parameters: “It is true that the prize money is different between the two events, but the prize money as a percentage of gross income is practically the same.” The television contracts and sponsors surrounding the great stars are identified as one of the great factors for this difference. “We want to help the WTA circuit, without a doubt. How can television contracts grow globally? How can we improve our event a little more? It would be a victory for all of us if we sold more tickets, had more TV contracts and more sponsors, because that would force the prize money to grow following the formula. ”

It is a complicated formula. The other mixed tournaments that encounter the same dysfunction as the Canadian tournament see how the men’s event greatly exceeds the women’s event, in the case of the Cincinnati and Rome. Indian Wells, Miami and Madrid enjoy equality as they are Premier Mandatory women’s events, and only the Beijing tournament sees how the girls have a higher prize money … since the ATP tournament is a 500.

Sponsors are one of the main complaints and one of the solutions to this dilemma. Recall the case of Shiseido, which converted the last WTA Finals in the most lucrative tournament of both circuits thanks to a huge injection of money. But the conclusion drawn by Steve Simon, the WTA CEO of this topic, starts from a much simpler premise: cultural, society. “If you walk into a boardroom today, it’s hard to look them in the eye and talk about your product the same way they would if it were male. It’s just a fact. We have to change those perceptions. It’s our job, as a society. People have to be willing to see it equally so that investments behind the circuit increase. ” Would such a goal achieve a union between ATP and WTA? Only time will tell.

