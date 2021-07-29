The digitization sector, a clear path to success: the case of the food sector. By Esther Bourgeois

Business and market data make it increasingly clear that technology is the big bet for the future. And it is that although there is more and more talk about Artificial Intelligence applied to various sectors, the truth is that the food sector could also benefit from new technologies.

In fact, as expressed by Alger, a partner of the La Française Group, technology is creating opportunities for investors, and they emphasize this food service sector.

As indicated by the manager, almost three-quarters of executives in the food service sector, 71%, said that digital transformation is “very important”, according to a survey conducted by Panasonic.

In addition, they also indicate that more than half of the respondents, about 59%, recognized that their main strategic priority is to integrate physical, digital and mobile shopping experiences. And it is important to note that this percentage is almost three times higher than the one that qualified the integration of physical and digital purchases as a priority at the beginning of 2020.

“Restaurants are investing in technologies to be more efficient. These include employee mobile devices, customer kiosks, smart shelving / inventory solutions, customer mobile applications, food collection lockers and license plate recognition. Some are even experimenting with facial recognition at kiosks and at points of sale ”, they explain from Alger.

For its experts, the technological race is allowing some restaurants to gain a significant market share. “Keep in mind that only 15% of all food service transactions were initiated through an ordering app in 2020. Although that is a big jump from 6% the previous year, it falls short in compared to restaurants like Chipotle, which carries out half the business digitally or Wingstop, whose digital sales amount to 60% ”, they point out.

And it is that for the manager, “the most digitized companies in the sector and those that are promoting its transformation will probably surpass their competitors”, so it will be necessary to be attentive to this when investing.

Esther bourgeois