Digital Transformation has been debated for many years in many companies, but the Covid-19 pandemic meant that companies needed to rethink and accelerate this process.

From HR to customer service, from the production line to the deliveries, today there are platforms for automation and digitalization of companies in all areas. It is not a matter of replacing human labor, but rather offering tools for people to optimize their work and to generate market data that feed back into the company’s actions.

According to Panorama Search’s 2019 report, Brazil is lagging behind in the digital transformation than other Latin American countries, but there is an effort of 85% of the 600 executives interviewed to turn this key around.

Lack of a structured business plan, a defined strategy, organizational agility and a lack of support from CEOs and shareholders were factors that were pointed out by Brazilian interviewees as obstacles to Digital Transformation in companies.

With the pandemic, this scenario gained new perspectives and the distant era became mandatory. Today, it is unthinkable for a company that wants to survive this crisis not to rethink its digitalization in all areas and processes.

And that, of course, takes time. Companies that were already moving towards pre-pandemic digitalization are ahead, as they have already built the foundation to implement all levels of a company that is, in fact, digital.

Optimization is the watchword

According to Antonio Wrobleski, Chairman of the Board of Pathfind, a technology company that offers solutions to optimize logistics and sales processes, digitization can be divided into three phases:

– Phase 1: Preliminary study to verify what are the first steps that the company takes (it is recommended to start with more basic management tools;

– Phase 2: depending on the level that the company is at level 1, it takes 2 more years for more complex implementations;

– Phase 3: the company starts looking around you, your suppliers and the marketplace. End-to-end scanning so there are no breaks in the process.

Antonio defends that companies evaluate the cost / benefit of digitalization so that the necessary financial investment is not an obstacle for the company to continue the project. “A dashboard based on real data means to feed the company with market information that is crucial for decision making. L’Oreal is an example of a company that has been doing this for a long time and very well. The center of its actions of digitization is to be able to meet consumer desires. “, says Wrobleski.

According to Wrobleski, Pathfind is moving in the same direction, offering machine learning solutions so that its customers can take faster and more assertive actions in relation to their logistics and sales operations.

“Our customers who use the route optimizer reach 30% in cost savings, and all this is only possible because the platform offers better route information based on mileage, fuel consumption, safer areas, delivery window and sectorization. Everything is based on data so that the actions generate real savings “, he explains. “Customers who use the sales planner in conjunction with the route optimizer have even more benefits and savings, since they are evaluating the process from end to end. The beginning of everything, which is to buy, and the end of everything, which is to sell “, he adds.

There is a lot of confusion in Brazil about what digitalisation of companies really is. “Digitization is a learning system, linked to Artificial Intelligence and to a decision matrix that triggers internal actions in the company. For example: it was identified that the apartments were getting so small that washing machines with 16 kg of weight no longer made sense. capacity, started to produce more machines of 10kg, then came the lava and drought and there are already studies of machines that do not use water and soap and do not occupy space.

This type of market information is fundamental for decision making and the format in which this information is collected determines the speed of the company’s actions. It is in this sense that companies must move forward to be successful in their digitalization “, concludes Antonio.

