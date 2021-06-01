The digital wallet of the European Union will arrive in 2022

The future is today. The European Union is working on a digital wallet that will allow citizens to store official documents such as the DNI or driver’s license, manage passwords and make secure payments using your digital ID. This solution is expected to be fully operational in about a year.

According to The Financial Times, The European Union will present this week the details of the application that will be available to the 27 member countries. With this official solution, citizens will be able to operate safely on local government websites as well as other Internet sites.

As sensitive information is stored, security is one of the main concerns, the EU digital wallet will have various biometric authentication methods. Citizens will be able to validate their identity through their fingerprints, retinal scanning and “other methods” that have not been specified.

The European Union digital wallet will try to prevent unwanted business practices

Photo by Luis Villasmil on Unsplash

The EU will also be strict about the data that can be accessed by companies or entities with which the digital wallet is used. To avoid any activity or promotion of products not related to the one that the user wanted to execute, a “structural separation” will be established. In other words, companies will not be able to access your data to sell you other products or run advertising campaigns.

In recent times, each member country has been creating its own proposals for electronic identifications and so on. However Brussels is trying to make all of Europe work under the same application. To do this, it maintains conservation with different countries to unify the technical criteria that will give life to the aforementioned digital wallet.

As for when we could see the digital wallet working, the aforementioned site indicates that it is expected to be “fully operational” in about a year.

This system is expected to be the previous step to the unique digital identity in which the European Union works.. This initiative, which is part of the Regulation on Electronic Identification and Trust Services for Electronic Transactions (eIDAS Regulation), seeks to promote the European market by guaranteeing the security of operations.

