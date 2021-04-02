The digital transformation of business networks | Opinion | Infrastructures

Vanesa Regueiro, Networking consultant at Satec.

For a company operating outside of the telco sector, the corporate telecommunications network is usually not its business, but rather a necessary infrastructure. Through the digital transformation based on SDN, the aim is to improve the user experience of using the networkor, taking as reference the business / employee / device.

SDN solutions make it easy to homogenization of services and allow more agility in the registration / transfer / cancellation of offices. They solve the connectivity from day zero and guarantee the security of your communications, including cloud services. They also focus on facilitating the management and administration of communications and security services, improving incident resolution times and even reducing the number of teams.

In a corporate environment, the WAN is moving towards making the network more flexible and securing it, that is, the indistinct use of private and public lines, services and infrastructure in public or private cloud or consumption of cloud applications. The LAN, for its part, is moving towards identity-based access control, making the workspace more flexible and secure.

“The WAN is moving towards making the network more flexible and securing it”

Cloud services, mobility and security are factors that motivate SDN in Enterprise networks. You want a uniform operating model across the organization regardless of connection mode or location.

For the adoption of SDN it is important to carry out a good analysis of the starting situation: identify applications in use and critical, types of users and devices and their behavior, occupation of network resources such as access lines, need to undertake equipment renewal or possibility of reuse, etc.

“For the adoption of SDN it is important to carry out a good analysis of the starting situation”

Today, SDN adoption goes hand in hand with one manufacturer, and the evolution of the network will depend on its roadmap. With almost no new protocols or standards, multiple manufacturers, both hardware and software developers, have their own SDN WAN and LAN solution, so there is no interoperability. Although the number of solutions is being reduced by the tendency of absorption of manufacturers.

Regarding the implementation, it is relevant to consider that these solutions work according to a subscription model (OPEX), if a migration in phases is possible, reduce the time of coexistence of solutions and the preparation for the new form of operation and administration of the network.

Communications infrastructures with SDN, far from being simplified, have gained complexity in order to meet corporate demandsTherefore, an investment in more specialized personnel is necessary.

With great success, SDN solutions in an Enterprise environment have managed to hide the increasing complexity of corporate networks to offer a centralized orchestration layer, aimed at simplifying the operation and deployment of the network. Time will tell if this type of solution gives rise to ‘autonomous networks’ and if they are regularized under a standard.