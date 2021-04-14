The digital inheritance: the data we leave when we die

If you die today, what will happen to your data on the network? Experts give you their recommendations. (Photo: iStock)

Now even death is no longer an absence, because in the digital world the footprint of a deceased person continues. However, this lends itself to contrasting views and legal mess.

Facebook Y iTunes These are two emblematic cases with dissimilar policies regarding the management of the content of users of these services after their death.

In the first case, after the famous social network detects that one of its users has died, the company transforms its account into a special version for this type of situation. Then the conditions of use change.

This is counted by Marta Sylvia del Río Guerra, specialist in interactions between human and computer, who in Scientific Café, virtual forum for the dissemination of science organized by the Tecnológico de Monterrey, gave details of the matter based on a real event that occurred in his family.

“In 2013 my sister was killed in an assault and her Facebook continued. One of my brothers (who had the password) decided not to close it. Then that account began to be used to remember her with messages every time she would have her birthday or on the anniversary of her death ”.

A couple of years ago, the Facebook algorithm detected that this account belonged to a deceased person. Then the social network transformed it into an in memoriam account, a special format for users who, unfortunately, have died.

“In this account the deceased person will no longer be able to post, but he can receive messages from others,” clarified del Río, who is also a professor at the University of Monterrey (UDEM).

In this way, the virtual presence of the deceased person is prolonged as long as their relatives want.

It is essential to mention that Facebook is in danger of becoming a digital holy field, because according to a study by the Internet Institute of the University of Oxford, in England, it is estimated that by the end of the century this social network would have 4.9 billion profiles of deceased users. Then this number could exceed that of living users.

Bruce Willis’ digital heritage

Different is the case of iTunes, in that only one user in the world can inherit the music that he has acquired on this platform after death. And that only user is Bruce Willis, an American actor.

It so happens that after buying thousands of songs on iTunes, this actor realized a few years ago that he could not share them in the iTunes libraries of his daughters, Rumer, Scout and Tallulah, much less bequeath them.

“Bruce Willis, at the time of making his will, wanted to inherit all the music he had on iTunes to his daughters, because it represented millions of dollars, then Apple told him that he could not inherit it, but he replied that he had the right to do so. Finally, there was a legal suit that Bruce Willis won ”, said this teacher.

In this way, Willis became the only user in the world who can inherit his songs from iTunes after death, because since that fight in court, Apple (the company that owns this music platform) changed the terms and conditions so that no other of its users could do what the actor.

“Then nothing else Bruce Willis can inherit, everyone else, the moment we die, we are going to lose our music,” warned del Rio.

She also expressed that, after her death, she would like all the photographs she has in Google drive They will be kept by their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

For this reason, beyond the fine print of the terms and conditions of this service, he has already decided to share his passwords with his descendants, so that when the time comes, they can extract all the images and keep them as inheritance.

This plan, according to this academic, It should also be applied on other digital platforms such as emails and digital cloud storage services.

In this way, reduce legal problems that could arise in case the relatives did not know the passwords of the deceased person.

Death will one day come

About the topic, Luis Carlos Aceves placeholder image, founder of Aprende UX, a company that designs digital user experiences, recalled during the virtual chat that currently a large part of our lives is somewhere on the internet.

“We do not know where that place is, but we are not concerned, we just assume that it is,” said this expert, who is also an academic at UDEM.

In accordance with this context, Aceves called on the public to take into account what type of information they have stored on digital platforms, so that they really have a strategy planned of what will happen to that information after death.

“This is tough because it’s about designing an experience based on dying. When people say this, they are scared, but it is a reality ”, he concluded.