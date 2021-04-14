The digital exhibition “Beyond Van Gogh” arrives in Miami, a total immersion in the painter’s work – Telemundo Miami (51)

MIAMI.- Forty-five minutes of total immersion in the work of the impressionist painter Vincent Van Gogh is what “Beyond Van Gogh” offers, a digital exhibition that begins its world journey in Miami and invites you to “feel” the art of the great Dutchman. in a different way from a museum.

“It’s more spectacular, we can imagine many things and we take some liberties,” Mathieu St-Arnaud, of the famed Montreal Normal Studio and creative director and visual designer of this exhibition that will open its doors to the public this Thursday at the Ice Palace Studios in Miami.

Among those freedoms is making Van Gogh blink in one of the many self-portraits that invade the walls and floor of the huge room where visitors live the “Beyond Van Gogh” experience.

The acclaimed immersive art exhibition “Beyond Van Gogh” arrives at the Ice Palace Studios in Miami on April 15. The venue will be transformed into a canvas from floor to ceiling, for a unique multimedia experience.

Before they go through another room where they get to know the artist through his own words and texts about his life and work that appear superimposed on a series of screens with backgrounds of his paintings.

The welcome screen reads: “Love always causes problems, it is true, but you have to accept in its favor that it gives energy”.

The phrase is extracted from a letter that the artist wrote to his brother Theo Van Gogh in 1884.

TOTAL IMMERSION

Wrapped in the changing images and the accompanying soundtrack, in which The Beatles and Don McLean are recognized among many other artists, “because with Van Gogh all music works”, the visitor may come to think that only he you have seen the smoke rising in billowing shapes from the pipe of another of the self-portraits.

The room is as soon as a field of sunflowers as a starry night, a landscape in the Netherlands or almond trees in bloom in the south of France.

Suddenly the light changes, the colors and shapes also and the cameras of dozens of cell phones start to shoot. Every 45 minutes everything starts over again.

It is a huge challenge to do an exhibition on such a renowned painter without counting on the paintings themselves, St-Arnaud stresses.

However, he admits when answering a question from Efe that it would be more difficult today to gather all the paintings represented in the exhibition – about 300 – in one place and much more to pay the astronomical figures that insurance companies would demand.

THE LANGUAGE OF EMOTION

The Canadian creative says that he did not hesitate when choosing the painter for this immersive exhibition, which is not the only one of its kind to have the Dutch as the protagonist, as another has toured Europe in recent months and will also arrive in Miami .

“Van Gogh is a universal painter who speaks the language of emotion and reaches the whole world”, says St-Arnaud, who points out that he proposed not only to go beyond the framework of his works, but also beyond the myth of the severed ear and the mental problems of the “archetype of the tortured artist”.

“Beyond Van Gogh” seeks to publicize the vision of the world of an artist full of life, emotion and the desire to seek beauty everywhere and present his work from a different perspective, he points out.

St-Arnaud points out that the Ice Palace Studios in Miami are not a museum, what opens here this Thursday “is not necessarily something opposite to a museum, but an extension or something complementary.”

In his opinion, in “Beyond Van Gogh” the many people who are intimidated by the idea of ​​going to a museum can enjoy the works of a renowned artist simply by “feeling” them.

You don’t have to understand art, art is feeling, says the exhibition’s creative director.

In addition, people who do know Van Gogh and are used to visiting galleries and museums have in “Beyond Van Gogh” the opportunity to appreciate details of the paintings impossible to see on those visits.

St-Arnaud indicated that they are already working on a new immersive digital exhibition, which will be dedicated to the French impressionist Monet.