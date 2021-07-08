The digital euro can act as a “growth catalyst”, according to the Bank of Spain

The Governor of the Bank of Spain, Pablo Hernández de Cos, pointed out that the Governing Council of the European Central Bank will review the progress of the digital euro project in the coming weeks to begin setting “deadlines and objectives”.

The governor of the Bank of Spain defended the launch of the digital euro, and even argued that it will have implications that extend beyond the realm of central banking and benefit society in general.

This was stated during his virtual participation in the DigitalES Summit 2021 forum:

“We have come a long way, but the research process required for a project of this magnitude has not yet been completed. The list of pending tasks includes, for example, a greater specification of the technical characteristics that the digital euro should have ”.

Since 2020, Pablo Hernández de Cos had come out in favor of a stablecoin, explaining that it would be a new form of monetary liability for the central bank and it would be intended to be accessible to unbanked households and businesses.

The objective is to promote the financial inclusion of households and companies

The governor of the Bank of Spain considers that the project has advanced a lot, but the investigation process has not yet been completed to make it a “large-scale” initiative.

On other occasions, Pablo Hernández de Cos, has stated that the digital euro will guarantee maximum resilience for public finances, since it will involve the public and private sectors, in addition to The initiative was inspired by the advancement of payment methods in China, so Europe “must be prepared for digital changes.”

During his participation in the DigitalES Summit 2021, Hernández de Cos recalled that there are much more advanced digital currency projects in other countries and argued that Sweden already has a pilot program, while the Bank of England or the Federal Reserve of the United States are already working on similar projects.

He pointed out that another reason behind stablecoins is the decrease in the use of cash by citizens, at the same time as the digital currency. it becomes a tool to stimulate innovation as a catalyst for competitiveness and growth.

Thus he recapitulated the importance of the advancement of the digital euro project: