Job creation in China has become an urgent political necessity. The ability to constantly increase the well-being of the population is the main pillar on which the legitimacy of the Communist Party at the head of the country is based, and the coronavirus has made it falter: in February, when China lived its strictest confinement, the Unemployment rose to a record 6.2%. In April, this variable was reduced by two tenths, and it may seem a very low rate if it is not taken into account that it is misleading, because it does not include the 300 million rural migrants who are suffering the worst economic consequences of the pandemic.

Aware of the challenge facing the world’s most populous country, Prime Minister Li Keqiang announced a broad battery of measures to create jobs during the annual press conference held on the occasion of the closing of the National People’s Congress, the China’s main legislative body. He promised rural work programs and a considerable improvement in the protection of the unemployed. For a few days, the Authorities have even encouraged the return of small street stalls that had previously been banned. However, among the most striking initiatives is the promotion of the digital economy, which already employs more than one hundred million people in the Asian giant.

The goal, Li outlined, is to stimulate the growth of sectors such as electronic commerce – in whose impressive logistics network a large number of rural migrants are employed – and advance the development of technologies that will be key for the future – and that will provide work to much of the 8.7 million graduates that the country produces each year. “We will remove irrational regulations, so that the new economy is fostered. Last year, 10,000 new companies were created every day. This year we want to reach a similar figure ”, advanced the prime minister. If it succeeds, China will not only put an end to the growing unemployment problem, but will also advance in its confirmation as a technological superpower.

At Sensetime, one of the Chinese companies that lead the artificial intelligence sector, applaud the initiatives of the central government and are committed to delving into the development of the projects it has underway, ranging from applications for medical diagnosis, to vehicles freelancers. “Many fear that these technologies will destroy jobs, but the truth is that they will be replaced by others that now we are not even able to imagine,” explains a representative of the company during the visit to its headquarters in Shanghai, located in an iconic building. shaped like a ship.

Chen Xian, a professor at the Jiaotong University School of Economics, is of the same opinion. “At this moment of crisis, the only sector that is growing is that of the digital economy. The coronavirus is going to give a boost to new technologies that otherwise would have developed more slowly. And it’s not just electronic commerce. I am also referring to new educational or work tools, as well as new forms of leisure, ”he says. In the academic’s opinion, everything related to the Internet will have more and more weight in the economy as a whole. “China is in a privileged position to lead this transformation,” he says.

One of the country’s advantages, adds Hui Zhibin, director of the Internet Research Center of the Shanghai Academy of Social Sciences, is that it already has the necessary infrastructure to do so. “A good example is the 5G network, which is key both for the development of cloud computing, vital in artificial intelligence, and for the deployment of commercial applications such as the ‘internet of things.'” In addition, Hui points out that the Chinese population enthusiastically embraces new technologies. “You only have to see how young people are changing commerce or marketing through channels that did not exist five years ago. For example, live broadcasts on social networks to sell products and interact with consumers. ”

But Chen and Hui agree that all this would be of little use if China did not have “the adequate legal framework for the development of these technologies and a government that understands the need to approve policies that promote innovation.” Hui stresses that politicians still have a hard time understanding that new oil is data, and that “in the future, that data will be as important as territorial sovereignty.” A new era opens, he adds, “marked by the need to find a balance between security and privacy.”

It is also an era marked by the growing confrontation between the two great superpowers. Not surprisingly, although Sensetime proudly shows its progress in areas such as automatic driving or artificial intelligence applications for leisure, the truth is that much of its business is focused on security. A good example of this are its facial recognition systems. In various competitions they have emerged as the fastest and most effective in the world, perfect qualities to be adopted by the digital Big Brother that the Chinese government has built.

Precisely that its algorithms have apparently been used to track the Uighur minority in the northwestern province of Xinjiang, where hundreds of thousands of people have been interned in re-education centers, is what has caused Washington to veto the sale of US technology. to Sensetime. It is just one more example of the prominence that the technological front is acquiring in what China’s own foreign minister, Wang Yi, called last 25th as “a new Cold War”.

Song Haitao, vice dean of the Faculty of Jiaotong University Artificial Intelligence Institute, stresses that collaboration with the international community is a priority for China, and acknowledges that the United States is still the undisputed technology leader. “Especially in the development of operating systems that are vital for the sector,” he says. But he criticizes that he tries to maintain his hegemonic position through tactics like the ones he is using with Huawei, which, as he does with Sensetime, he prevents access to American technology because he suspects that he is spying for the Chinese government, an accusation that he has never supported with evidence. .

“New technologies are going to create new social problems. Society is going to have to articulate a profound transformation and the world is going to face global challenges such as the coronavirus pandemic. Collaboration is the only viable path, ”says Hui. However, Chen predicts an increase in state investment in China’s private sector, something that could increase the suspicion of the rest of the world: “Unlike what happens with the traditional economy, which is dominated by state-owned companies, the new Digital economy is mostly private. With the increase in its importance, the Government will increase its participation in the companies that comprise it ”. Chen stresses that one must understand how the Chinese system works and downplays this fact. “It is actually irrelevant,” he says.

