Mexico City.- The economic effects of the pandemic have been devastating, the economic sectors show serious damage, including the essential ones, Concamin warned.

During the eighth Covid Industrial report, the Economist José Luis de la Cruz explained that the impact on public revenues fell by 19%, this being a strong blow to public finances, everything fell back, both oil revenues and internal taxes, which slowed down the April economy.

📍Eighth Covid-Industrial @CONCAMIN Income poverty could exceed 70 million. The temporary loss of 12.5 million jobs in April could extend until the end of 2020 for half of the workers. José Luis de la Cruz (@ jldg71). pic.twitter.com/7mL8D2UR2q – Concamin Digital Industry Magazine (@RevIndCONCAMIN) June 4, 2020

For his part, Francisco Cervantes, president of the Confederation of Industrial Chambers, reported that the INEGI figures, where 12.5 million people stopped receiving income, 2.2 million were from formal sectors of the economy for not having resisted the onslaught without liquidity and without support from anyone.

However, he noted that The national Sana Distancia day has ended, and they are careful of the safe restart, they insist on taking extreme precautions in the industries to avoid a regrowth.

On the other hand, he pointed out that “it is painful not to have been able to bring an agreement with the authority, we warned that zero support was lethal and would result in high job losses and a very high percentage of employers who had to declare bankruptcy. What today means precarious welfare and decreased public income.

The biggest drop was in oil revenue, with a 74% drop in real terms, the lowest since late 2003. This will force financial planning by the Mexican government, which will consider a tax reform where oil revenue will not he would have to be a part, de la Cruz warned.

Without support, without fiscal policies to avoid the bankruptcy of companies, What the Federal Government has to do is give certainty to the private sector, create the appropriate environment for them to increase investments.

Seven24.mx