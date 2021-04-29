the digital asset fever wants to conquer the world of video games

The legendary Sega signs up for Non Fungible Tokens. It will do so from the hand of a company called Double Jump .Tokyo, and the idea is to take advantage of this technology to sell NFTs of its “classic intellectual property”.

Those plans therefore seem destined to sell digital assets based on characters like Sonic as well as other content that users may end up having in that unique proprietary format posed by these NFTs. Other companies in the sector are also moving in that direction.

Collectibles everywhere

Sega’s move is unique and has already drawn harsh criticism from some analysts, who reveal that this new gold rush it is “a disaster for the planet, the economy and the internet.”

For Sega it is not, and the company seems to want to cash with a decision that “will be the beginning of a sequential expansion towards a variety of contents, including IPs in development and new IPs to be released in the future“.

The company also indicated that “in the future we will also explore ways to effectively use NFT content owned by users“, which seems to suggest that various elements and characters of their future video games may be acquired as NFTs and thus become unique collectibles.

Sega’s announcement is not the only one in this regard, and in recent weeks we have seen how other companies have moved in this sense. Microsoft announced a browser game in February that rewarded players with NFTs for use in Minecraft.

The legendary Atari – which is a shadow of what it was – also wants to take advantage of this type of technology: it has launched the call Atari Capsule Collection, a catalog of NFTs that uniquely identify certain objects from their Pong and Centipede franchises.

Some already speak of an intersection between the world of fashion and video games, with virtual clothes converted into NFT for avatars that we can use in video games.

Atari has also signed up for this unique experiment while others see in the field of NFTs a new (and a bit disturbing) form of video game monetization. Sometimes have tried to create their own microeconomies without success, and now the NFTs could respond to this type of internal transactions of these platforms.

Via | PocketGamer