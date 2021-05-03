The difficulty of replacing Kate Kane in the Batwoman series

Actress Wallis Day will play Kate Kane after Ruby Rose left the role of Batwoman at the end of the first season.

When Ruby rose ended up with Kate kane in the series of Batwoman, chain The CW decided to create a new character to be the vigilante of Gotham, more specifically to Ryan Wilder (Javicia Leslie). But now they have decided that the cousin of Bryce wayne but this time it will be the actress Wallis day (Krypton, The Royals) the one in charge of bringing it to life.

In a recent interview, actress Wallis Day spoke about her participation in Batwoman:

“I was offered the role when they announced the departure of Ruby Rose from the Batwoman series.” Explained. “But a few weeks into the process, they said they were going in a different direction. But showrunner Caroline Dries wrote me an email letter and said, Listen, we’re going in a different direction, but if we end up bringing Kate Kane back, I’ll call you. And I was like: Yeah, sure, everyone always says this to the actors! “

“But to be honest, I was really upset about it, because it felt like a very correct move. You never really get excited, because you get used to being rejected as an actor, but it just gnaws at me. In January Caroline called me, and I said, Yeah, I still want to play Kate! Let’s do it! And here we are ”.

The actress wants to bring something new to the character.

“Justice is what I will probably link to Kate Kane in the Batwoman series. She is about fairness, but also about being so authentically herself. That’s why I love her, because she has that nervous courage and she’s not afraid of being who she is. That is also very remarkable for me ”. Revealed Wallis Day. “But I think more than anything, it was the way she just wants to take care of the people she loves and make the world better in a place as dark as Gotham.”

Batwoman go back to The CW this week, so we’ll be learning more about his version of the iconic superhero from Dc comics. It remains to be seen if she will dress in the suit, as now the heroine plays her Javicia leslie.