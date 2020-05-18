Scouts they face their ‘new normal’ during the coronavirus crisis. No more going to the stadiums to see live the player or players interested in a club. Now the best ally of the men who are responsible for preparing the reports of the footballers to confirm whether or not a team needs it It will be technology, video, and computer programs.

Analysts’ work will be seriously altered by the coronavirus crisis. Football is close to returning, you only have to look at Germany, but what seems to be too far away is that a stadium includes more than the strictly necessary personnel. And among them, scouts are not. Manolo Romero, head of Real Madrid scouts in Catalonia for more than 20 years, has explained to OKDIARIO that his work now “it is more difficult”, since on television “they only focus on the player who has the ball and you don’t see the complete movements of the rest of the team ”. However, the man who made it possible for players like Mariano, Casilla or Febas to wear white, among others, adds that “the luck is that being professional soccer is easier to follow a player because you already have references on how footballers are “

Currently, both sports directors and scouts they currently have a large number of programs that allow them to obtain the necessary information of the player in question. They do not hide that as in the field anywhere, but to confirm if a footballer gives the level or do not believe that they can continue to have sufficient tools. What they are going to lose is human contact, much more important than it seems.

The scouts of the great teams who follow footballers who play in professional clubs will have enough material to know how they move on the field, how they play in general, but what they are not going to be able to do is to know what the footballer is like off the pitch and what his environment is like. In an soccer field an analyst is in charge of seeing the soccer players as well as knowing everything that surrounds them, since all aspects are important and must be valued, and it is this section that they will stop having during the next few months.