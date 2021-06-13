The difficult task of the Milwaukee Bucks in their fight against the Brooklyn Nets

06/13/2021 at 10:00 CEST

The Milwaukee bucks They have gotten beat some Brooklyn Nets at home who gave their all but were unable to contain the winning push of some reindeer that they took the game by the minimum difference of 86-83. Thus, although the scoreboard appears with Brooklyn as the main winner by 2-1, the Bucks believe that there is still a lot to do.

The keys to victory were in a huge dominance of the Bucks, which achieved a partial of 14-2 and a maximum difference of 21 points. However, Brooklyn was able to reverse this dynamic before the break, which is very interesting because it shows the Nets’ incredible state of grace when their synergies work positively. For the third quarter they were only a few minutes away from the team led by Antetokounmpo.

This was one of the great heroes of the game with 30 points, two assists and 14 rebounds. However, it was not the best of his team, but Khris Middleton, who had 33 points, two assists and 14 rebounds showing incredible numbers.

The next game could decide if Milwaukee is capable of reversing a losing dynamic, or if on the contrary, the Brooklyn show a great superiority against their rival, it could be morally the last game in the playoff of the Verdiblancos