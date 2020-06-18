MEXICO – The medical staff of the Hospital Juárez in Mexico City have the difficult task of diagnosing COVID-19 in patients who are tested among a mixture of feelings: from anxiety to stress without ever losing hope of being negative and circumventing the disease.

“It is going to hurt,” warns the epidemiologist to the 45-year-old patient who has come to take the test to find out if he still suffers from this disease. It is the second test that is practiced waiting to know if you have already delivered it.

Carefully, the toilet introduces a nasopharyngeal swab, but the patient’s rictus of pain is reflected for a moment.

The taking of the sample ends and, with it, a stage of uncertainty begins.

“Positive or negative?” Is the question that goes through the patient’s mind for a few hours or maybe a couple of days, depending on the workload of the testing area.

“We try to tell patients that the test is secondary and that the main thing is to know their clinical status, that they are stable,” explained Antonio Aguilar Rojas, head of the hospital operating command at the Juárez Hospital, on Wednesday.

The recommendations coincide with the moment of greatest contagion in Mexico.

The test “is necessary to distinguish the virus from another pathology and we know that knowing the result produces anxiety in patients,” added the also head of the Epidemiological-Hospital Surveillance Unit.

Although everyone wants a prompt and negative response, the other side of the coin occurs when the response is positive and the statistics on the disease are expanded in Mexico, a country that has 154,863 positive cases and 18,310 deaths from COVID-19 since start of pandemic on February 28.

HOSPITAL

In the Hospital Juárez, the days have been left to the limit, with thousands of daily visitors for the attention of 52 specialties. The pandemic forced its reconversion and, like other hospitals, was designated to serve only the coronavirus.

The corridors now look empty, but there is no less workload. With doctors, nurses, and workers in place, the hospital looks like something out of an emergency medical television series where everyone knows exactly what to do.

In front of the National Palace, they exhibit photographs of their dead companions when they became infected by COVID-19.

Until before the pandemic, estimates from the Ministry of Health of Mexico pointed out that in Juárez some 375,000 outpatients were treated per year, 1,027 on average per day.

THE ROUTE TO THE TEST

Juárez, as the hospital is popularly known, is part of the 138 private and public hospitals and laboratories that can test for coronavirus in this country.

Not all hospital patients are candidates.

The route that a possible patient takes until the test is as follows: When he arrives at the hospital, he is reviewed, by means of a questionnaire, if he is a candidate, and if so, he undergoes a swab, a pharyngeal and nasopharyngeal test of both cavities that later it is introduced to a crop.

“The sample collection is a nasopharyngeal exudate and is a little bothersome because it is in the nose. When the sample is taken, the patient feels a kind of sneeze or irritation,” said epidemiologist Víctor Hugo Gutiérrez.

On the stress or fear that people have to test, Gutiérrez said that this is because it is a “new disease” and not much is known about it.

The images that have appeared in the media have not helped much. “They have been a bit shocking for people, but we are all at some risk. Yes, there is fear and stress, but you have to explain to the patient.”

In different streets of Mexico City they exchange handicrafts they make for food.

As for the health workers themselves, he explained, they have always been exposed to viruses and diseases, and now they must “resume learning” and “insist on knowledge and prevention.”

The test is then processed in the hospital’s Molecular Biology laboratory, where it is compared to the initial case study and then DNA extraction begins.

The hospital has the capacity to process up to 60 tests a day in conjunction with the Center for Research and Advanced Studies of the National Polytechnic Institute (IPN) of Mexico, which is about three kilometers (1.8 miles) away.

MEXICO AND THE EVIDENCE

The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) points out that Mexico is the member country that practices the least amount of tests, since the strategy was to focus on serious cases that reach hospitals instead of studying the entire population.

The undersecretary of Prevention and Promotion of the Health of Mexico, Hugo López-Gatell, said recently that the application of tests “does not guarantee success in the control of the epidemic.”

Authorities noted that as of June 5, Mexico had processed some 300,000 tests and had about 230,000 available on the National Network of Public Health Laboratories.

THE ANALYSIS

For the teacher in Health Sciences Juan Carlos Bravata, responsible for molecular tests of different pathogens in the hospital, his days are spent in front of a biosafety booth where samples are processed.

He explained that for the extraction of ribonucleic acid (RNA), the molecular test Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) is used, a method recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO).

“This test will allow us to identify specific genes of the virus,” said Bravata.

He stressed that if the sample remains at room temperature for a long time, “it loses stability, so it must be refrigerated.”

Therefore, after being taken, it should be transferred to the laboratory, where after its study they are classified as negative and positive.

The latter are sent to the Institute of Epidemiological Diagnosis and Reference (InDRE), which monitors epidemiological diseases in Mexico for an in-depth study to find out if the virus has not undergone mutations.

Then, the result is delivered to the doctors, who inform the patients, and at the same time it is added to the daily statistics reported by the authorities.