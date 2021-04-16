The difficult mission of the Oscars after the pandemic

Oscars would have a mission to save theaters 0:44

(CNN) – If the Oscars needed an overarching theme this year beyond just honoring the best of movies, the closing of the Arclight and Pacific theater chain might have given them one.

Spread the word to save theaters.

The announcement that “Pacific Theaters” did not see an economic way to reopen its locations in California, including the legendary Cinerama Dome, spread throughout the entertainment industry.

The conversation on social media immediately turned to efforts to “save” the Cinerama Dome, and it might be possible, if a consortium or entity like Netflix acquires it.

Still, if the reaction to the closure news indicates anything, it is that the film industry is at a crossroads.

However, the larger question of what will happen to movies and cinema remains a mystery.

The Oscars have always served as a primetime window for movies, celebrating their past and present and promoting them to a global audience.

This gives this year’s edition a clearer and more urgent mission.

Award ceremonies have struggled in this environment. Disappointing viewership ratings for the Grammy Awards and Golden Globes have fueled gloomy forecasts for the Oscars, which will air on April 25.

However, the event organizers have gone ahead with what they hope will be a less virtual presentation, which might lift spirits, but probably won’t do much to boost tune-up.