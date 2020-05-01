What weight should the opinion of scientists have in political decisions? Should public authorities systematically follow experts? The COVID-19 pandemic confronts governments with these thorny issues.

“If we want COVID-19 to become a bad memory and not a permanent nightmare, scientific advice must be prioritized in all political decisions, final point,” Sara Belich, specialist in public health policy in Harvard American University.

“As scientists, we try to shed light, but in the end, it is the politicians who must decide,” says Simon Cauchemez, a specialist in mathematical models and a member of the committee that advises the French authorities.

In practice, balance is difficult. The debate crystallizes mainly around the issue of confinement, which saved lives by preventing hospitals from collapsing, but whose economic and social cost is terrible.

In the UK, the Boris Johnson government was criticized for having imposed it too late.

“We scientists said we should be confined. But the politicians refused to listen to us,” Professor Helen Ward, of Imperial College London, accused in a podium published by The Guardian newspaper in mid-April.

On the opposite side, some voices are beginning to rise in Germany against Chancellor Angela Merkel, who advocates a progressive lack of confidence.

“When I hear that all other considerations must yield to the protection of human life, I find that such absolutism is not justified,” House of Representatives Wolfgang Schauble recently told the Tagesspiegel newspaper.

– Merkel the scientist –

Praised so far for her response to the epidemic, Merkel pays close attention to what specialists tell her.

“It helps that she herself is a scientist [es física de formación] and he is able to understand the numbers, “virologist Christian Drosten of the Charité hospital in Berlin told The Guardian.

In France, members of the opposition and intellectuals reproached President Emmanuel Macron and his government for taking refuge behind the opinion of scientists.

But he was also criticized for the opposite: he decided to gradually reopen schools from May 11, when the scientific council for the epidemic advocated a total closure until September.

There is “nothing shocking” about this divergence, “Professor Pierre-Louis Druais, a general practitioner and member of the scientific council, told ..

“We give guidelines, but it would not be very healthy if in a society it is scientists who govern everything,” he continued.

– “Government of doctors” –

“I am against a government of doctors. Like tomorrow, when it comes to work, I will be against a government of businessmen,” emergency doctor Mathias Wargon, whose wife, Emmanuelle, told Le Monde newspaper. Wargon is part of the government.

According to him, it is important for the politician to decide, since there are still many scientific questions about the coronavirus, which fuels the sometimes divergent opinions of the experts.

In other countries, scientific structures were also created on the occasion of this pandemic to advise the government, such as in Italy and Spain.

In the United Kingdom, an advisory body, the SAGE (Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies), was reactivated after its intervention in other crises, such as the Ebola epidemic in 2014.

The case of the United States is particular due to the character of President Donald Trump.

His scientific adviser, the respected immunologist Anthony Fauci, had to refocus some of his rough statements. And the president also supported the anti-confinement demonstrations.

According to a US expert asked by ., these “tensions” between Republican politicians and scientists are related to the November presidential elections, in a context in which the confinement caused “job losses and company closings.”

“President Trump cannot control his political instinct: from his point of view, if this continues, he will lose the presidency,” estimates Robert Blendon, a professor of health policy at Harvard.

