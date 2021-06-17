The different ways that plants have to react to the lack of nutrients

The group of Plant Physiology of the University of Córdoba draws the common points on the map of the routes followed by the responses of plants to iron, phosphorus and sulfur deficiencies

When human beings are in a dangerous situation, adrenaline rises and heart rate increases, setting in motion the flight or fight response to that danger. When plants lack essential nutrients, such as iron, phosphorus or sulfur, they also activate responses to those deficiencies, which allow their roots to reach more parts of the soil or release substances that make the nutrients soluble and easier to absorb .

The group of Plant Physiology of the University of Córdoba (UCO) in Spain, led by Javier Romera, professor of the María de Maeztu Unit of Excellence, of the Department of Agronomy of the UCO (DAUCO), discovered several decades ago that ethylene is a hormone involved in activating responses to iron deficiency. That is, when there is a lack of iron, the synthesis of ethylene increases in the root, serving as a signal to start the iron search strategy. Also, when the nutrient is obtained, ethylene synthesis decreases and, together with other signals, the ‘off’ of the response is pressed, since, while it is activated, the plant is consuming much more energy.

In addition to activating the strategy to get more iron, it has been found that ethylene is also involved in the response to deficiencies of phosphorus, sulfur and many other nutrients. That’s when the question arises: if ethylene is increased to trigger different responses, how does the plant know which specific strategy to adopt? There is evidence that on many occasions there are intersections or cross communication between strategies of this type. The DAUCO team has delved into the elements of the ethylene signaling pathway to learn how plants respond specifically and thus achieve better varieties that induce the most efficient responses.

The group of Plant Physiology of the UCO. (Photo: UCO)

The strategy that the authors of the new study have used to determine the specificity of each response, and where the different paths that responses to iron, phosphorus or sulfur deficiencies follow or not intersect, is the use of signaling mutants. ethylene. There are mutants with alterations in the different links of the signaling chain, which carry the “alert” signal from when ethylene is perceived in the receptor of the chain to the genes that activate the actions to obtain the nutrient. According to Romera, “the results show that in the signaling of the different responses there are common components, responsible for the intersection of the responses to the different deficiencies”. This can cause that, when iron is lacking, the strategy to obtain phosphorus is also activated and vice versa. Those key elements in the ethylene signaling pathway are the CTR1, EIN2 and EIN3 / EIL1 proteins, for each of which there are mutants in the model plant Arabidopsis thaliana, which are the ones used in the study.

In addition, the group considers that it is very likely that other elements interfere that, together with ethylene, help to choose the specific response that is needed at each moment. It could be the signal coming down from the leaves and informing whether there is already (or not) enough nutrient in the aerial part. This kind of ‘feedback’ is what these researchers are now trying to study, as they continue to try to unravel the strategies of plants to feed themselves.

Deepening this knowledge will allow us to obtain more efficient varieties that respond specifically to the nutrient they need. In addition, it is important when applying fertilizers in a sustainable, precise and efficient way. (Source: UCO)