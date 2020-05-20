social networks, the premiere of the second part of the fifth season will reach Netflix at the end of July. While the platform streaming The exact release date hasn’t been announced yet, the post’s description encourages fans’ imaginations: “Our destiny will be not to forget them”. And, in fact, it will not be so easy to say goodbye to the main telemarketers who are intermediaries between the sender and the receiver, especially if we bear in mind that these women existed in real life and the conditions they suffered were partially distant from the portrait we see on screen.“data-reactid =” 12 “> The outcome of the Spanish series The Cable Girls is getting closer as, as announced through social networks, the premiere of the second part of the fifth season will reach Netflix at the end of July. Although the streaming platform has not yet announced the exact launch date, the description of the publication encourages the imagination of followers: “Our destiny will be not to forget them.” And, in fact, it will not be so easy to say goodbye to the main telemarketers who are intermediaries between the sender and the receiver, especially if we bear in mind that these women existed in real life and the conditions they suffered were partially distant from the portrait we see on screen.

illustration of the cartoonist Manuel Alcázar in the writing of Manuel de Foronda y Aguilera of the Geographical Society of Madrid entitled Day laborers of the State which was published in The Spanish and American Illustration) and from 1877 in Cuba (Spanish territory at that time). “data-reactid =” 65 “>A year later (1879) in Michigan there were already several telephone operators such as Bassie Snow Balance, Emma Landon, Carrie Boldt and Minnie Schumann. As we see, in the Spanish series the protagonists have more modern names such as Alba (whose pseudonym is Lidia) or Carlota for a profession that began in 1881 in our country with the arrival of the first manual power plants in Spain, although it was not until 1886 that the teleoperators developed this role in the telephone service (as can be seen in the illustration of the cartoonist Manuel Alcázar in the writing by Manuel de Foronda y Aguilera of the Geographical Society of Madrid entitled Jornaleras del Estado that was published in The Spanish and American Illustration) and from 1877 in Cuba (Spanish territory at that time).

The countryThis woman retired this profession in our country on December 19 of that year, leaving behind her post in Polopos (Granada) with one last connection to call Felipe González himself, President of the Government between 1982 and 1996. “data-reactid =” 66 “> Spain had manual switchboards practically throughout the 20th century until 1988, Magdalena Martín the last telephone operator before the automation of the telephone line took place. As El País collected, this woman retired that profession in our country on December 19 of that year, leaving behind her post in Polopos (Granada) with one last connection to call Felipe González himself, President of the Government between 1982 and 1996.

Manuel Fernandez-Valdes / Netflix

Sen Straightening, At that time, a telephone operator could not be African American or Jewish, and to apply for the position, the candidates had to be between 17 and 36 years old, single and without children.. Something that doesn’t apply to the Netflix title. Remember that Angeles has a girl and is married to Mario (Sergio Mur). In other words, in real life, her career as a telemarketer would have ended when she married. “Data-reactid =” 89 “> However, there are some data that differ from real life. According to Laura O. Sánchez in Sen Enderezo , At that time, a telephone operator could not be African American or Jewish, and to apply for the position, the candidates had to be between 17 and 36 years old, single and without children.. Something that doesn’t apply to the Netflix title. Remember that Angeles has a girl and is married to Mario (Sergio Mur). In other words, in real life, her career as a telemarketer would have ended when she married.

second season (specifically the fourth episode titled The blame) addresses a strike of the workers, leaving the posts unattended to ask for the resignation of Sebastián Uribe (Ernesto Alterio) to the cry of “Be repression” and with Carlota as leader exposing that “The telephone operators of this company are here to claim our rights that are being trampled”. “data-reactid =” 113 “> Now that after World War I some telephone operators were against the hard working conditions that they had to endure in exchange for low wages. This is why Julia O’Connor organized the 1919 and 1923 general strikes against the New England Telephone Company’s abuses although the Equal Pay Act was not enacted until June 10, 1963. In the series, the second season ( specifically the fourth episode entitled La culpa) addresses a strike of the workers, leaving the posts unattended to ask for the resignation of Sebastián Uribe (Ernesto Alterio) to the cry of “out repression” and with Carlota as leader exposing that “the telephone operators of this company we are here to claim our rights that are being trampled on. ”

eldiario.es, the day was seven hours and the women had two breaks, one to go to the toilet and half an hour to have a snack. “When you had to go to the service, you had to tell the vigilante so that another would come. The painting could not be left free ”, recalled this woman who worked at the Pamplona Central of the National Telephone Company of Spain after approving a tough opposition in 1942. “data-reactid =” 117 “> As Celina Ribechini (1924-2018), one of the first telephone operators in Spain, in an interview with eldiario.es, the day was seven hours and the women had two breaks, one to go to the toilet and half an hour to have a sandwich. “When you had to go to the service, you had to tell the vigilante so that another would come. The painting could not be left free ”, This woman recalled who worked at the Central of Pamplona of the National Telephone Company of Spain after approving a tough opposition in 1942.

Manuel Fernandez-Valdes / Netflix

