The differences between the F1 of 2021 and 2022, at a glance

The Formula 1 It presented its car model for 2022 on Thursday, a first design that should be very similar to the one that the teams present next year in many of their areas, although with some small parts of free development in which the teams will try to mark their differences. Before the teams reveal their cars weeks before the start of the preseason tests of the next season, this is a good first reference so that F1 fans can understand what the cars will be like for the coming season, all of them, based on a new regulation that aims to better balance the forces between all the teams and increase the battles on the track

This is the new F1 car for 2022, all the details

Formula 1

Formula 1 reveals what the new cars of 2022 will be like

Formula 1

Zak Brown will not be in the F1 British GP due to coronavirus

Following the presentation at Silverstone, Formula 1 published several comparative photos between this year’s cars compared to the 2022 model showcased by F1, in which huge differences can be seen with the naked eye:

Differences between the F1 of 2021 and the F1 of 2022 Differences between the F1 of 2021 and the F1 of 2022 Differences between the F1 of 2021 and the F1 of 2022 Differences between the F1 of 2021 and the F1 of 2022 Differences between the F1 of 2021 and the F1 of 2022 Differences between the F1 of 2021 and the F1 of 2022

This will be the F1 cars in 2022