The differences between the comic and the Netflix series

Netflix’s latest big twist on fantasy series is called ‘Sweet Tooth: The Deer Boy‘which is part post-apocalyptic fairy tale, part road movie, part action and part adventure. I mean: there is a bit of everything in his story, but it really works perfectly. Based on a 40-issue DC / Vertigo Comics comic series by acclaimed author Jeff lemire, and produced by Robert Downey Jr. Y Susan downey, ‘Sweet Tooth’ has in its hands the original material and the potential to be a smash hit. But what could really put the icing on the cake is the level the Netflix series puts in its portrayal of some of the characters that first became famous in the Lemire comic.

Some of these characters, like the titular hero Gus (AKA Sweet Tooth) and the main villain Abbot, almost feel as if they had been adapted directly from the page to the screen. Others, like the brutal and tough hero Tommy Jepperd, have been modified for adaptation. Others, as we will see in this list, have undergone slightly more dramatic changes.

But the differences that occur do not mean that one version is better than the other, or that both cannot be equally good. The story we see is being told in a different medium, which means that something that works in a comic may not work as well on television, and nothing happens. Elections are made for a reason. Below, we take a look at how many of the characters in Netflix’s version of ‘Sweet Tooth: The Deer Boy’ compare to their counterparts in the DC / Vertigo comics, and how their stories can explain any changes that are less clear.

Gus / Sweet Tooth (Christian Convery)

Convery is a perfect Gus / Sweet Tooth on Netflix’s ‘Sweet Tooth: The Deer Boy’. It perfectly captures the hope, optimism and good vibes of the character. It’s easy to see why every character he comes into contact with falls in love with him and just wants him to be happy and find his place in the world. This is one of the best portraits of a comic character recently remembered. There are no criticisms to make. And the great performance that Convery marks himself with only 11 years?

Tommy Jepperd (Nonso Anozie)

Tommy Jepperd’s character follows a long list of characters, including Mando (‘The Mandalorian’) and The Dog (‘Game of Thrones’), who they become reluctant friends and protectors of younger characters during a long road trip. Nonso Anozie he plays Jepperd wonderfully (and at that height he certainly captures the “big” part of “Big Man”), but it’s a bit different from the portrayal in the comics. The TV version of the character is an NFL star, while Jepperd from the comics played hockey.. Also, you can see that Jepperd in the comics was a white man, and Anozie is black (in an interview included in the ‘Sweet Tooth’ comics, Lemire said that he imagined Liam Neeson playing Jepperd in a movie).

General Abbot (Neil Sandilands)

Abbot is very faithfully adapted from the comic to the small screen, and Neil Sandilands He plays it with the perfect amount of wicked bravado (bite that stage, buddy!). The only difference? In the comics, Abbot was a guy with a mustache, while Netflix’s Abbot has a huge beard.. Sincerely? The beard works a little better for an evil villain. I can’t wait to see more of this character and his portrayal as the series progresses.

Aimee (Dania Ramirez)

The character of Aimee in the series is a kind of hybrid of several characters from the comic. There is no “Aimee” in Lemire’s comic, but “Aimee” appears to be a combination of Lucy, a woman Abbot and Dr. Singh experimented with and who was later forced into prostitution (disturbing!) before partner with Jepperd and eventually enter into a relationship with him, and Wendy’s anonymous mother, whose story is only told through flashbacks.

Bobby

Bobby is a great character. But I’m going to say it: they made it even prettier for the Netflix series. What an adorable little boy. Does it give me like Paddington vibes? Or is it just me? Maybe. But it looks like the ‘Sweet Tooth’ team may have been channeling Baby yoda or Baby groot with Bobby … And they were quite successful. Bobby is a pivotal character in the comic, and we should be excited to see how the series continues to bring him to life.

Wendy (Naledi Murray)

Wendy is also a fundamental character in the comic, although the history of its origins has changed. In the comic, she was protected by her anonymous mother (who has been combined in the series with the character of Lucy in the character of Aimee). But in the series, Shown to be Becky / Bear’s estranged sister. She just met Gus, and the relationship between these characters is fundamental in the comic. We’ll see where the series takes things in future seasons.

Dr. Singh (Adeel Akhtar)

One of the things the ‘Sweet Tooth’ series does so well for comic book readers is focus and expand on Dr. Singh’s story. While in the comic he is portrayed only as a morally ambiguous yet ambitious presence, desperate to find a cure for the sick, in the series we see why and what gets him to that point. Adeel Akhtar he plays Singh as a really kind and kind-hearted man, and we really feel like we know who he is and what he stands for. And it really hurts when you start experimenting with hybrids at the end of the show’s first season, desperate to save his wife, Rani (who is not a character from the comics). Season 1 of ‘Sweet Tooth’ gives the Dr. Singh backstory that the comics never did, and it serves them all very well.

Becky (Stefania LaVie Owen)

Maybe the biggest change from the comic occurs in the character of Becky. In the series ‘Sweet Tooth’, Becky is the leader of a group of teenagers type ‘Lord of the Flies’, while the Becky of the comics enters the story as a sex worker with Lucy, forced to do it against of his will. Becky in the series is also shown as Wendy’s long-lost sister.; this plot is not part of the Lemire comic.

Father / Richard Fox (Will Forte)

Will Forte has always been endlessly charming, but Netflix’s ‘Sweet Tooth’ takes it to a new level. If you thought you were done with him after a few short scenes in the first episode (before he died), you were sorely mistaken – a flashback episode put into play Forte’s natural charisma and almost silent charm, awkward but so endearing. Hopefully we keep getting flashback scenes in future seasons. It’s a wonderful change from the comics, where Richard’s character isn’t all that nice. We are sorry for Gus because he lost his father, but the flashbacks show Richard as a fanatic and a madman.

Johnny (Marlon Williams)

The first season of ‘Sweet Tooth’ has only begun to touch the character of Johnny, who becomes one of the most important characters in comics. His role should intensify in a potential second season.

