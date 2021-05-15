The difference in braking with the new speed limit

From this week they are a reality: new speed limits in city of 20 km / h (in streets with a single carriageway and sidewalk platform), from 30 km / h (in single lane streets per direction of traffic, that is, in most) and 50 km / h (on roads with 2 or more lanes per direction of traffic) are already in force in all the towns of the country. We have talked to you a lot in the last hours about how sanctions have already started, what consequences it may have for your vehicle or for cities and even on how they could reconfigure the streets. But today we have to analyze how effective it really is from a security point of view.

And it is that heDGT undoubtedly justifies this new measure due to the significant reduction in accident rates that will mean in the cities. According to the data that you can consult in its special portal “At 30 there is more life”, With limits of 30 km / h the greater anticipation and reaction of the drivers allows reductions in claims of more than 40 percent, with a 80% less risk in the event of being hit.

Traffic ensures so, in addition to improving the effectiveness of car safety systems, lbraking distances are reduced by more than halfAccording to your data, to stop a vehicle from 50 km / h 30 meters are necessary, while to stop at 30 km / h only 14 meters are used. But,these figures are real?

Like in HIGHWAY we have an exclusive Technical Center, we have decided to check it from the hand of its manager, Carlos Díaz. So we got into four new cars and of very different categories, from a hybrid SUV (Ford Kuga HEV) to a great sports car (BMW 128Ti), going through a new electric car (Citroën ë-C4) and for a modest low cost utility (Dacia sandero) to check. We measure braking at 30 and 50 km / h… and these are the results.

Braking on a Dacia Sandero Stepway

Dacia Sandero Stepway.

One of the best-selling private cars in Spain, the always economical Dacia SanderoIn its Stepway version, it is the first to undergo the tests at our Technical Center. Good utility braking, dropping below 10 meters at stop from 50 km / h (9.46 m) and first headline: at 30 km / h it is nailed in just 3.43 meters, which is an r64 percent actual reduction. With the new limit, the Sandero is able to stop more than 6 meters earlier, also reducing the time spent in stopping by almost half.

PROOF

DACIA SANDERO STEPWAYBRAKING at 50 km / h 9.46 m BRAKING at 30 km / h 3.43 m REAL DIFFERENCE at 30 km / h

6.03 mTIME Braking at 50 km / h 1.42 s TIME Braking at 30 km / h 0.77 s REAL DIFFERENCE time at 30 km / h

0.65 s

Braking in an electric Citroën C4

Measurements to the Citroën C4 in our Technical Center.

We continue with the new Citroën C4, but in its electric version. Do electric brakes slower or better than combustion vehicles? Well, in this case, practically the same, needing 9.42 meters to stop from 50 km / h. Yes indeed, again big difference at 30 km / h: the compact stops at 3.38 meters, that is to say, curiously same exact reduction as the Sandero, 64 percent. Chance? We continue with the analysis …

PROOF

CITROËN ë-C4BRAKING at 50 km / h 9.42 m BRAKING at 30 km / h 3.38 m REAL DIFFERENCE at 30 km / h

6.04 mTIME Braking at 50 km / h 1.31 s TIME Braking at 30 km / h 0.76 s REAL DIFFERENCE time at 30 km / h

0.55 s

Braking in a Ford Kuga HEV

Test the Ford Kuga.

From tourism to SUV. More volume, more weight and on top of it a hybrid set. Are stopping distances worse on a Ford Kuga HEV? On the contrary, they improve. The model is capable of stopping from 50 km / h in just 9.04 meters, while at 30 km / h it does so in 3.22 meters: the decrease is 64% too! We have 3 out of 3, something that we were not expecting. Surprising.

PROOF

FORD KUGA HEVBRAKING at 50 km / h 9.04 m BRAKING at 30 km / h 3.22 m REAL DIFFERENCE at 30 km / h

5.82 mTIME Braking at 50 km / h 1.45 s TIME Braking at 30 km / h 0.72 s REAL DIFFERENCE time at 30 km / h

0.73 s

Braking in a BMW 128Ti

Measurements to the BMW 128Ti in our Technical Center.

Finally, we get on a whole new sports car, the BMW 128Ti, which arrives these days to become the Golf GTI’s biggest rival. Very powerful, with a great brake system, the only premium vehicle in the tests… What will be the result? With 9.09 meters in standstill from 50 km / h (very slightly worse than the Ford Kuga), the compact sports car brakes at 3.42 meters from 30 km / h, and breaks the equation. In this case, the reduction in stopping distance is 62.4%.

PROOF

BMW 128TiBRAKING at 50 km / h 9.09 m BRAKING at 30 km / h 3.42 m REAL DIFFERENCE at 30 km / h

5.67 mTIME Braking at 50 km / h 1.30 s TIME Braking at 30 km / h 0.79 s REAL DIFFERENCE time at 30 km / h

0.51 s

CONCLUSION OF TESTS

Once the measurements were made, we did not want to enter this article in political evaluations, nor in showing our opinions about the new generic urban limits, nor in the way in which radars already act: we have done it many times. This time, we wanted to contrast objective data. And in this there is no doubt: braking distances improve exponentially at 30 km / h, with large differences that can avoid scares and victims in cases of accidents and run-ups. Namely, cutting speed by 40% results in arrests that drop by 64%, according to our own data. It is also true that it should be pointed out that these records are obtained with very new cars, with tires for example in great condition and driven by an expert driver not subject to distractions typical of real driving.

From here, that each one judge and have his opinion on the implantation of a measurement, of course, little popular and difficult to fulfill in many streets when assuming, in practice, such low speeds of circulation in many cases.