The director of a rural school in Zulia says that “where I work the percentage of attention is null so far”. It has barely managed to contact 70% of the students. “The representatives of my school are very cooperative and have helped me, because I am sleeping on campus, because there is no gasoline and I cannot be moving.”

I ask him if the class system through the television channels is effective. “No, because only 22 of the children have television. And those who have have told me that the activities happen very quickly and they don’t have time to copy. Also, they ask for many things at the same time ”.

He explains that in a San Francisco circuit group where he is, there are seven schools. “In one of the schools, they are barely serving 26% of the students. In the other six the percentage increases, among other things, because they are giving food and they take advantage of having contact with the representatives and they send them classes so that the children can do them at home. ”

One of the problems of rural education is that many teachers do not have smartphones or the internet, many times they do not even have food. Those of us who are assuming this are the principals and some teachers who live near the schools. ”

Many parents are concerned. The director explains that government logistics is a lie. “There is no internet, the student population does not have the Canaimas (mini computers) or simply do not have them. The directors committed to the revolution are taking photos of specific cases of those children who do have access to technology, who are those in the city, because they enjoy the internet or their parents can afford to pay for their phones. ”

The electricity problem is very serious. On Thursday, for example, we were without light all day, but the blackouts are every half hour. ”

In his opinion, the demands of the Ministry of Education “border on the ridiculous, they pass the plans already prepared without giving the teacher the opportunity to adapt them. I imagine it is because of the fallacy of the government of the remote classes. ”

They have tried to manage to give an acceptable response to the Ministry of Education. “We send parents specific suggestions for reading and writing and copies,” street leaders “are being used to get them to the children’s homes and carry the information.”

The low salaries teachers earn in Venezuela have made some of them almost heroes who work for the love of the profession. Recently, the Minister of Education, Aristóbulo Istúriz, who once, many years ago, was a union leader who was an outspoken defender of the right of teachers, assigned them a voucher for the enjoyment of Easter of 4 thousand 750 bolivars (about 0.040 cent) dollar), so it is not enough to buy a candy.

Journalist and Social Communication educator Lorena Arraiz said that a full-time instructor teacher at the Universidad de Los Andes earns less than $ 7 a month.

A young woman explains to us that “the teacher set about doing a coronavirus job that is answered by mail. That was when it was not known that this quarantine was going to be so long. The works followed that if My family project, Community project, some math stuff. Every day we develop that at home and in the notebook, which obviously the teacher does not review because reviewing the photos from 40 notebooks is at most. The main problem is the power failure. “

Mariela Valderrama is a teacher at a rural school in Lara state. “We should have started the new quarter in March, but this has been spreading, because there is no internet or electricity, so it is very difficult to give education online.”

The State Educational Zone has not informed them how they will deal with children who do not have internet. “We were unofficially informed that the mayors, together with the Educational Ombudsman, are going to make copies of the activities to deliver personally in their homes to children who do not have access to the internet.”

He considers absurd that “the Government is requesting that the planning and tests, with photos and videos, of the children making exhibitions at their home be presented weekly.”

“There is no way to solve the cases of children who do not have the Internet or WhatsApp and whose parents or guardians have no idea how to solve a mathematical operation, for example. And to this is added that many teachers do not have internet at home and neither do smartphones. ”

For Valderrama one of the problems that he has observed in the resolved duties that the children send is that a very high number is evident that they are carried out by the adults, that is to say that the tasks are done by mom or dad ”.

“We do the job the best we can, but there are many difficulties. If an elementary school teacher earns about $ 10 a month, then we are barely surviving. ”

Since April 7, 2020, the Minister of Education Aristóbulo Istúriz said that there would be no more face-to-face classes for the rest of the year, with the argument of quarantine by Covid-19. “We have to make use of those pedagogical strategies for distance learning,” he said without mentioning how to do it with the serious failures of the internet and electricity.

The Head of Government of the Capital District, Darío Vivas, reported that the third period will be carried out with a remote methodology and that it will be the street chiefs of the communal councils who will communicate the educational plan in the schools, while ensuring that They are studying the evaluation system for the Every Family One School program.

According to him, radio, television and social networks will be used to continue learning in children.

The school term in Venezuela begins in September and ends in July of the following year, so that almost all schools had finished the second period when the coronavirus quarantine started. “According to the Education Law, in its regulations, it establishes that this is more than enough for a student to pass the school year.”

Given this, The director of a school tells Infobae, two things should happen: “Approve all children to the next higher grade and add another year to high school or secondary school, to make up this year, because you cannot postpone them since the same Law says that it is the State that must guarantee free and quality education for the child and provide educational tools, which obviously is not being done at this time. ”

“A child cannot be deferred in these circumstances, because it is not the school’s fault what is happening. According to the Organic Law for the Protection of Children and Adolescents, it deprives the best interest of the child ”.

“I have some godchildren from the Church and I helped them days ago to do their homework. They are from the Fe y Alegría school and the method is to upload them to Facebook ”, says Edhuar Gascue.

Marino Azcárate, from the Bicentennial University of Aragua (UBA) says that “the quarantine in no way affected our academic activities. Since 2010, the UBA has set up its platform and, since then, it has been operating in a semi-face-to-face mode, with the trend, every day on the rise, towards total virtuality, which we have assumed, in its entirety, since the beginning of the quarantine, “he says. , while adding that they have finished without any problem the quarter that ended in April and are currently registering for the new quarter.

Mireya de González is a retired teacher for whom “It is hard to think how our children and teachers who do not have this internet resource are doing. My first and fourth grade grandchildren do activities with school supplies and send them online. The same as the one at the high school, which even teamwork has done ”.

The professor of Constitutional Law and Sociology of Law at the Gran Mariscal de Ayacucho University (UGMA), Francisco Abad, comments that “in my case I have 4 sections, two of Sociology and two of Constitutional. The four have WhatsApp groups, by this way I send them information, audios that I record and we interact, they ask and I answer them. We try to respect the hours of classes, to have a little discipline, but I confess that it has been difficult, some students unfortunately do not have good phones or good internet signal and that complicates the interaction and makes it very difficult for them to move forward. For the Classrom I schedule the evaluations for them and they answer them ”.

University professor Niuman Páez explains that the resource they use to help children complete school activities is “WhatsApp and hardly email. The internet is quite precarious. The process is not comparable at the level of basic or middle education with university ”.

“It is noteworthy that virtual education and distance education is not the same, at a distance it is the National Open University whose virtuality is not ruled out as a complement to the process, but cannot replace those inherent in the training of a teacher, for example.”

Professor Efren Barazarte, professor at UPEL Maracay reflects a harsh reality. “Most of the teaching staff and students do not have access to the internet and although we leave the assessments early, the conditions are not in place to complete it virtually.”

A journalist explains that “my daughter studies fifth and my son second grade. The two teachers send homework by the grade group. They do the weekly planning and each day there is an activity. My aunt is the one who helps me with that during the day because the homework lady is not working. You have to record videos or take photos and pass them on to the teachers. ”