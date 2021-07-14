The difference between Pérez and Albon is consistency, says Marko

While it is clear that the level of Red Bull this season compared to the previous one is not the same in terms of the competitiveness of his car, “Checo” Pérez has been performing above the level shown by Albon in 2020.

The Guadalajara driver adds a victory and a third place and is third in the drivers’ championship after the first nine races of the year, growing as one of the pillars of Red Bull in its goal of beating Mercedes.

Albon, meanwhile, struggled last year to keep up with Max Verstappen and only in the final race in Abu Dhabi did he perform at the level of what the team needed, crossing the finish line fourth that day in the Yas Marina circuit near Los Mercedes.

Asked in an interview with Motorsport-Total.com, sister publication of Motorsport.com, on the belief of some that Pérez’s level is not much better than what Albon did in Abu Dhabi, Marko He replied that the key is to be found in regularity.

“The difference is: Pérez is more consistent. When he gets the qualifying sessions right, like the second at Imola or the third at the Red Bull Ring, these are results that Albon did not have. And in the race, he is almost at Verstappen’s level when the runway is clear, “the Austrian wrote.

Despite that, Marko appreciated the work Albon does for Red Bull this year as a development and reserve driver.

“Albon is great in the simulator. He does a very good job, overall. He recently auditioned for Pirelli. We try to keep him in the family. But if he gets a chance to get a starting seat elsewhere, we won’t get in the way. their way”.

“At the moment we don’t see many opportunities for him. But there is the coronavirus. If you test positive, you are immediately quarantined. If that happens to a driver, you will quickly be out for three races if there is a treble. Being a reserve driver has more justification than ever. “

“Hamilton destroyed Albon’s career”

Marko recalled the incident Albon had with Lewis Hamilton at last year’s Austrian GP, ​​when Red Bull tried to overtake Mercedes on the outside at Turn 4, only to find himself on the gravel after a touchdown. Had the crash not happened, Albon could have won that race.

“That’s where I think Hamilton destroyed Albon’s career. If Hamilton hadn’t beaten him in 2020, Albon would have won the race. So maybe everything would have been very different, because of course psychology and self-confidence would then develop very much. different, “said Marko.

That place in the Red Bull Ring is the same place where a couple of weeks ago Pérez had to go to the gravel when trying to overtake Lando Norris at the Austrian GP, ​​a maneuver that earned the McLaren a sanction. For Marko, “Checo’s” attempt was the right one.

“It was a mistake by Norris. He saw that Pérez had passed by outside and should have given him space. It went wrong (for Pérez9. But if he doesn’t try, then we will have a boring driver behind us.