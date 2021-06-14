The difference between Marvel Studios and Star Wars is the concept of family

Screenwriter Michael Waldron talks about the Star Wars movie to be produced by Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige.

Some time ago it was confirmed that Kevin Feige, CEO of Marvel studios, will be in charge of a movie of Star wars, although since then they have not given more details of this project. Michael waldron will be in charge of the script and has been responsible for the series Loki and the movie Doctor Strange and the multiverse of madness (2022). Now he wanted to compare the two film franchises in a recent interview:

“It’s too early to be able to talk about the Star Wars movie we’re going to make. That’s probably the least I can say, unfortunately. What Kevin Feige shares with Dan Harmon and Sam Raimi is an absolute collaborative spirit and a notable lack of ego given what he has accomplished. Kevin is a great listener. He wants to hear your ideas, understand how he could do something, and then help you improve it. Beyond all that, he’s a great guy. “

“I think that the success of Marvel Studios is, despite all the incredible science fiction and concepts and all that, ultimately, the success is based on the characters, their humanity, their conflicts and friendships. And I think Star Wars, at best, is a story about family. Han, Luke and Leia were a family. You love seeing them together, and you hate when they break up. They are great characters. Thats nothing new. I’m not going to surprise anyone with that headline, but that’s my biggest conclusion ”.

The saga is more alive than ever.

After the irregular trilogy composed by The Force awakens (2015), The last Jedi (2017) and The rise of Skywalker (2019), Star wars now he is reuniting with fans thanks to series like The Mandalorian Y Bad remittance. But they are also preparing The Book of Boba Fett, Kenobi, Cassian Andor, Ahsoka Tano and much more. Without forgetting that Patty jenkins (Wonder Woman) will direct Rogue squadron and will be released in theaters in 2023.

