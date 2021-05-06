The diesel tax hike already has a date: end of 2022

The Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan that Spain has presented to the European Commission has become a true Pandora’s box for the motor world. Not surprisingly, it contains a few measures that are becoming popular, such as the proposal to establish tolls on national highways from 2024 or recover the rise of diesel, which also has a date: end of 2022.

The drivers have set their sights on Component 28 of the aforementioned Plan: ‘Adaptation of the tax system to the reality of the 21st century’. This is where the different environmental tax measures have been included with which it is intended to encourage more efficient behaviors in the energy section and in caring for the environment. One of them goes through remove the diesel bonus to match your tax rate to gasoline.

The increase in the diesel tax is one of the eternal demands of the European Union to the member states

Background

The rise in diesel has become a recurring theme. Not surprisingly, it is a measure that the European Union put on the table of member states some time ago to decarbonize transport and shape the transition to alternative formulas. It was included within the objectives related to climate change that the members of the EU promised to meet, at the latest, in 2030. If they did not do so, Brussels would punish them with large financial fines.

The rise of diesel in Spain

The Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan recalls that “the combustion of diesel causes emissions of NO2 and other polluting particles that affect air quality in cities” and therefore contemplates “the review of bonuses for hydrocarbons used as fuel for progressive matching of tax rates in view of their polluting power ”.

As explained in the document, the current rates of the Tax on Hydrocarbons are higher for gasoline than for diesel because “this difference was based on the belief in the least pollution from diesel combustion, but at present it has been shown that, for the same engine technological level, pollution is not less ”. A difference that already has a disappearance date. The review to make the diesel tax hike a reality will occur “in the fourth quarter of 2022.”

How will the rise in diesel take place?

The question is unavoidable, but before answering it, it is necessary to know all the taxes behind the figures that we find when we stop at a service station. Besides of 21% common VAT for both we met with:

General state tax: Unleaded gasoline of 95 octane taxes 40.07 cents per liter and diesel 30.7 cents.General state tax: it means adding 2.4 euro cents per liter for the two fuels.Autonomous section: it was harmonized at the time and became 7.2 euro cents per liter.

To these rates must be added the one that remains to be incorporated into the taxation of fuels: that of diesel. The objective of the Government is to introduce this increase in the Special Tax on Hydrocarbons progressively, as highlighted in the document. In this way everything indicates that he will bet on a small annual increase until equalization is reached between diesel and gasoline.

It will therefore be done in a staggered manner. When raised, the increase was divided into three phases (2019, 2020 and 2021) and it was intended to apply an increase that would grow successively until the balance was leveled. It remains to be seen what formula they will adopt on this occasion.

When it was raised, the goal was to carry out a staggered annual climb divided into three phases

How much will the rise in diesel cost you?

After the explanations, we go with what really matters to drivers: the figures for this increase. According to the DGT, in Spain there are 13.5 million passenger cars and 2 million commercial vehicles powered by a diesel engine, that is, just over fifteen million affected. Of course, the measure will not affect professionals or subsidized diesel.

When, at the time, this tax reform was proposed, the Ministry of Finance took out the calculator to inform them about the impact that this measure would have on their pocket. Then there was talk of an increase of 3.8 cents per liter and the following assumption was raised to translate it into reality: a driver who does 15,000 kilometers with a vehicle whose tank has a capacity of 50 liters.

At the time of filling it, the increase would translate into 2.3 euros more (VAT included) while your monthly expense would increase by about 3.45 euros. Something that, per year, it would mean an increase of about 41.40 euros.

Taking into account that 49% of the final price of the liter of diesel are taxes compared to 54% of the liter of gasoline, the Independent Authority for Fiscal Responsibility quantified that the equalization of taxes would imply an increase in collection of 2,393 million euros. A figure that would not remain only in the national coffers since 50% of the VAT is destined to the autonomous communities so it would have to be distributed among the regional governments.