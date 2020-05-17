About 3.8 billion years ago, An object the size of Mars collided with our planet, spraying and flying into space. These fragments formed a ring of rocks around Earth and clustered together to form the Moon, our only natural satellite and the fifth largest satellite in the Solar System.

According to Julieta Fierro, researcher at the Institute of Astronomy (IA) of UNAM, the diameter of the Moon is the size of Mexico, Four of them would fit inside our planet.

The Moon is in sync with Earth, which always shows its same face; its core is molten and may have lava, while its surface has fissures or cracks that can now be measured, said the astronomer and scientific disseminator in a talk given within the Astronomy cycle in times of coronavirus.

One of the things that makes it wonderful is that we can see it with the naked eye, even observe its different phases; on the other hand, there is no possibility of it colliding with our world, on the contrary, it is moving further and further away, he clarified.

Even now, objects continue to fall to Earth, such as glazed rocks produced during volcano eruptions and when there is a meteor impact against the Moon or the planet.

“These fragments fly away, evaporate, and when they solidify they produce these glazed rocks called tectites, and sometimes they are shaped like a drop. After some space travel, we meet them on Earth, “he concluded.

From Earth, people look at it as one of the brightest objects in the sky, but in reality its brightness is the reflection of sunlight.

It rotates on itself, but also around our planet, which takes approximately 27.3 days.

As the Earth orbits, it seems to change shape: sometimes a small section of it is observed, sometimes it is complete, “that is why it is said to have phases, transitory states that are the result of its movement and sunlight reflecting its surface. The one I like the most seems like a little smile, ”he said.

