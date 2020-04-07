Antonio Del Valle, president of the Mexican Business Council, indicated that it was “a very good meeting” with the Mexican president in the National Palace.

After just over three hours, the meeting between President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and a group of businessmen led by Antonio Del Valle, President of the Mexican Business Council, concluded without the parties informing the nature of the meeting.

The meeting with the federal president, according to Valentín Diez Morodo, president of the Mexican Business Council for Foreign Trade, Investment and Technology, was also attended by Emilio Azcárraga Jean, president of Grupo Televisa, and Alejandro Bailleres, president of the Board of Directors of Grupo BAL .

“Very good meeting, very good dialogue“Antonio Del Valle limited himself to saying when he left the National Palace.

This meeting took place one day after the federal Executive rendered its first quarterly report of the year and in which it announced its economic revival plan due to the effects of the Covid-19 coronavirus.

In the middle of the meeting, a group of waiters demonstrated outside the National Palace to ask López Obrador for support, since for more than 20 days they have not received income.

In this protest they threatened to retain the vehicles where the businessmen were transporting and that they were parked on Corregidora street, at the rear of the National Palace.

However, to avoid the demonstration, the businessmen were taken out of the Marian door of said property.

Various representatives of the employers’ sector criticized President López Obrador’s economic strategy, emphasizing that it does not offer any respite to the sector due to the effects of the health emergency.

This morning, in his morning press conference, the president reiterated that he will not change his economic plan and that There will be no tax condonations or bailout for entrepreneurs.

The rescue, he emphasized, will be only for the people of Mexico and for this the government will tighten its belt and apply more drastically the republican austerity and the delivery of social support will be intensified. (Ntx.)