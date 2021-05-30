The ‘Diablo’ defeated the Ducati de Bagnaia, Zarco and Miller, in their third great triumph of the year

05/30/2021 at 5:12 PM CEST

Yes, in Italy, on the vertiginous Mugello, the straight where motorcycles reach 360 km / h., At Ducati’s house, where the factory of Borgo panigale prepares his weapon, the powerful ‘Desmosedici’, not the reds of the Italian firm have won but the one that everyone considers as the great favorite for the world title, the young French pilot Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha), which has achieved, with incredible authority, its third victory of the season (Doha, Portugal and Mugello), which is already quite a feat considering that, in Jerez, the victory was assured but it started to feel pain, tremendous, in his right arm. If he had won there, as he deserved, the ‘Devil’ would already be the owner of the title or almost.

Quartararo has had to endure the push of ‘Pecco’ Bagnaia, his rival for the title alongside the Australian Jack Miller and french Johann zarco, all owners of their Ducati. But Bagnaia he went to the ground after overtaking the French Yamaha in the first corner in a brilliant start. Bagnaia, pressed at home and needs victories to fight for the world title (he has become the leader of the championship without winning), he went to the ground shortly before he also had to leave the great Marc Márquez (Honda) in the first laps after touching (“it was my fault & rdquor ;, said the Catalan) with Brad binder (KTM). It is known that MM93 was about to consider, to be reserved for Montmeló, where it is being run this week, not to run this grand prize.

The victory of Quartararo, a favorite in Barcelona as it is one of his favorite tracks, was completed with an extraordinary performance by the Portuguese Miguel Oliveira finally! has made last year’s KTM shine and also a prodigious Joan Mir (Suzuki), who served as world champion with a second podium (third). Pity of a new fall of Catalan Àlex Rins (Suzuki), who could have accompanied his teammate on the podium, but crashed when he was chasing them.

MotoGP on DAZN available live and on demand. Subscribe and start your month for free

And everything, everything, of course, in memory, in memory, in honor of the young Swiss pilot Jason dupasquier (KTM), who died today, at the age of 19, after a very serious accident yesterday in the Moto3 tests, in Mugello. Quartararo He wore a sticker on his helmet with the name and number 50 of Jason dupasquier. The ‘Devil’ took the podium with the Swiss flag, already 24 points ahead of his compatriot Zarco in the World of pilots.