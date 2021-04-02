The DGT’s advice for allergic drivers this spring | Engine

There are many allergies and in all seasons, but spring is the most aggressive time for many people. Whatever allergy you have, if you drive you should follow these tips.

Allergies can be a serious problem that prevents us from doing many of our daily tasks normally. Unable to breathe or with blurred vision, even suffering from dizziness, these are not the best conditions for driving.

Whether you suffer from a cold, an allergy, or any other illness or complaint, the DGT (General direction of traffic) ask drivers for caution. “Sneezing for five seconds in a row while driving 90 kilometers per hour means paying attention to the road for more than 125 meters,” he explains.

During that sequence of itchy nose and sneezing, it is usually noticed how the eyes fill with tears and it looks blurry, “in case of driving at 100 km / h, the distance traveled without looking at the road can reach 140 meters” , it is a long time not to be paying attention to the road. We have to be aware that at any time we can depend on our reflexes to avoid a serious accident.

If to this we add that 50% of allergy sufferers suffer from sleep disturbances and that many take antihistamines, one of the drugs that can decrease the ability to drive. For this reason, the DGT advises taking a series of measures to alleviate the effects of allergies and reinforce safety at the wheel.

“Never self-medicate”: Before the symptoms of an allergy or any other discomfort it is better to go to the doctor and advise that we are drivers so that the treatment does not pose a risk, that is, that they do not cause drowsiness. “If your car lacks HEPA filters, buy them”. In times of high pollen it is advisable not to roll down the windows or use the air conditioning, so as not to suffer an allergic attack while driving. Filters and sunglasses can prevent contact with allergens, even the use of masks now could be beneficial. “Avoid driving in wet areas and at dawn“: It is where the highest concentration of pollen can be. Plan your route avoiding areas with the highest pollen such as parks. “Clean the car”: if you have allergies to animals and they have entered the car. Do not drink any type of alcoholic beverage if you are undergoing treatment: You should not drink alcohol before driving under any circumstances, especially if you are taking medications that cause drowsiness and can react with alcohol intake. Advance treatment to a trip: Before driving, it is better to take a couple of days on a new medicine, even if it is not for allergies. So if a side effect arises, we will not find ourselves on the road.

These are the main advice that the DGT gives to drivers who suffer from allergies or any type of discomfort. If you feel unwell, it is preferable to find a parking area and rest or ask for help than to continue driving.