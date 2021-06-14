The DGT will officially deregister thousands of cars without ITV and insurance: what types of deregistration are there?

The temporary and permanent casualties have been joined by those ex officio. A tool with which the General Directorate of Traffic wants to control zombie cars, those that appear to leave the circulation in a punctual way … although in practice they continue to travel kilometers. In these cases, the DGT will act on its own initiative, but what happens when the car has reached the end of its useful life or wants to take a break? We explain what differentiates an ex officio leave from a temporary or permanent one.

Although these three types of procedures are included within the DGT’s deregistrations each has a specific missionay is recommended for different cases. Bearing this in mind, we are going to explain the relationship between ex officio, temporary and permanent casualties, as well as the steps that must be taken to carry them out, to reverse them (if possible) and how much they will cost you. Take note.

Temporary leave vs Ex officio leave

The temporary withdrawal allows take a vehicle out of circulation for a maximum period of one year, although it can be prolonged as many times as necessary. In order to carry it out, the car, motorcycle or van has to meet a requirement: not have any administrative seal.

This step is appropriate when a vehicle is going to be stationary for a long period on private property like, for example, a garage. You will not be able to remain parked on public roads because for this you will have to have insurance and ITV, a couple of procedures that are not necessary when a vehicle has been temporarily canceled. In this case, the DGT will not act ex officio to remove your vehicle from circulation because, even if it does not have either of the two things, its records will state that a break has been taken. Nor will it be necessary to pay the road tax.

The temporary withdrawal is reversible: when you want to use the car again you can re-register it. Both procedures (activating the cancellation and reversing it) can be carried out through the electronic headquarters of the DGT or at a Traffic Headquarters by appointment: it is a process that is carried out by the owner or an authorized person.

In the first case you will need the electronic DNI, digital certificate or Cl @ ve access in addition to paying the rate 4.1: 8.59 euros (2021 price). In the second you must present the official form, the DNI and the proof of payment of said fee. In both cases, you will also have to have the vehicle documentation (technical file and driving license).

Final discharge vs Ex officio discharge

Unlike the previous case, the definitive withdrawal is irrevocable since it is recommended for vehicles that have reached the end of their useful life or for those historical that will be part of museums or exhibitions. If you have a car, a motorcycle or a van parked on the street because it is no longer possible to move it, the ex officio leave will not be a threat since, if you comply with the regulations, it will have a policy and will have passed the corresponding technical review.

This procedure is free, in person and must be carried out by the owner or an authorized person handing over the technical sheet, the circulation permit and the owner’s ID. To do this you must contact a Authorized center for car service, that is to say, a scrapyard. In most cases, they collect the car, dispose of it according to the regulations and deliver a certificate of destruction that justifies the definitive cancellation.

Discharge from office

They have been the last to arrive: they landed in the General Vehicle Regulations in 2021. It is a tool with which The DGT permanently deregisters those vehicles that have not passed the ITV or without insurance for more than ten years. If yours does not move much or is stationary (on the street or in a private garage), but meets these two requirements, you will have nothing to fear. Nor if you have already taken the necessary steps to make your temporary withdrawal effective.

It will, therefore, be the General Directorate of Traffic in charge of activating all the procedures in accordance with what is consulted in its databases. Of course, it will inform the owner in case he has the possibility of reverse the process demonstrating that the vehicle in question is able to continue driving. How? With a policy and transferring it to an ITV station to pass the review that certifies that it is suitable.