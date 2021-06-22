The DGT will oblige you and Amazon puts it on a tray: V16 emergency light for € 14 with a free flashlight | Motor

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

The DGT has already warned of the future obligation of emergency lights in cars and motorcycles. If you don’t have one yet, you can take advantage of Amazon Prime Day to get it at a bargain price.

If you have a car, surely you already know that in a few years the emergency triangles will pass away. They will be replaced by the V16 emergency lights, better in terms of visibility and a good way to avoid totally unnecessary accidents.

The good news is that there are already many models for sale, and also very inexpensive. Without going further, now that it is Amazon Prime Day there are quite cheap V16 emergency lights, and homologated by the DGT. A good example is this one from iWotto, which also includes a headlamp as a gift, and for 14.95 euros.

Normally the price of V16 emergency lights is around 20 euros, and that in the best of cases. It is true that sometimes there are packs that lower the price a bit, but it is not the usual thing.

This offer is perfect for those who want to go ahead and get one now, although there are still a few years to be mandatory. It would be a good idea, and it is that Although you do not have to use them by law yet, they can help you avoid accidents signaling the position of your car before getting out of it, one of the main reasons for accidents on the road.

1 km of visibility, much more safety than triangles

The step taken by the DGT is totally logical, and it is that to put the warning triangles you have to get out of the car, and that is quite dangerous in certain low visibility conditions, such as at night or when there is fog.

The change, the emergency light is seen 1 km away and you do not have to get out of the vehicle, that is why the DGT prefers its use as soon as possible, even if they are not yet mandatory.

It is not crazy to say that having one can already save your life, and for the scarce 15 euros it costs it is not a very large investment.

