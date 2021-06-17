The DGT will not change the environmental labels this year | Motor

The DGT is not going to change the environmental labels in July, or in 2021. We have spoken with DGT and manufacturers and they confirm that, for now, there will be no changes.

We have been talking for weeks about what the new labels environmental but from Traffic they have confirmed that there is neither a date for the update nor is it certain that it will be carried out. In other words, if today someone asks if the DGT stickers are going to change in July, the answer is no.

Many are the novelties that the General Directorate of Traffic committed to carry out throughout 2021. In addition to reducing speed limits in the city (change that came into force in May) and update Permission By Points, Traffic promised to review the current environmental labeling system. The intention is to adjust the classification to the market situation and, incidentally, respond to criticisms that claim that the current system is unfair and rewards some models that do not deserve it, especially plug-in hybrids.

In search of consensus with all those involved

From the beginning, Traffic has ensured that the change of labels would be done with the consensus of all those involved. This is a very large and varied group in which they enter manufacturers, sellers, administrations, environmental associations … With so many competing interests, putting them all in agreement does not seem easy and that is why, for the moment, everything is up in the air.

On several occasions, July has been spoken of as the date on which the new environmental labels would come into force, but now we know that it will not.

AUTOBILD in contact with DGT and manufacturers

Since AUTOBILD They have spoken with the DGT to find out the latest information in this regard. Traffic representatives confirm that the talks continue but that nothing has been decided and that, for the moment, the level of agreement is so low that the possibility of not making changes has been put on the table and keep environmental labels as they are.

They have also talked to several manufacturers who have participated in the meetings with the DGT in search of the solution and are clear about it: “they will not change the labels in July or probably throughout the year.” Therefore, all the information that is coming out these days about the imminent change is neither verified nor will it be confirmed.

In addition, both DGT and manufacturers agree on one point: future labels, which do not have an arrival date, they will only be for cars manufactured from that moment on, while the rest will maintain their current label and their obligations / benefits.

A new label for less polluting diesels?

When they began to talk about updating the labels, the General Director of Traffic, Pere Navarro assured that the modifications would not have retroactive effect. “People have bought the vehicle based on its label. We cannot tell them that what has been bought is not worth now and we are going to change it, ”said Navarro.

It has been speculated that the new environmental classification could include a new letter (D) for the latest generation diesel and gasoline cars with less polluting emissions. Also with which the classification of plug-in hybrids would be revised, which although they can circulate a minimum of 50 km in zero emissions mode, they lack the means to demonstrate that they do so.

This article was published in Autobild by Noelia López.