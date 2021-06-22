The DGT will make the V-16 emergency light mandatory, is it time to buy it on sale on Amazon Prime Day?

The DGT emergency light V-16, which comes into force on July 1, will be mandatory in 2026. Yesterday we showed you different offers, taking advantage of Amazon’s Prime Day, which gave us some V-16 lights, even below € 10. Since the regulation of the new emergency light of the General Directorate of Traffic was announced, many readers have asked us this question. Is it time to buy it?

Let us remember that it will not be mandatory until 2026 and that the V-16 emergency lights that we can acquire now, although they may replace the triangles from July 1, do not comply with the regulations that will be required in 2026. In any case, our response it has always been the same. Yes, We recommend acquiring a V-16 emergency light as soon as possible, and more if we take into account that they are available for just € 10.

Placing the V-16 emergency light on the ceiling.

Why buy the V-16 emergency light?

It is very economical. The V-16 emergency light is available in online stores such as Amazon, even next to the checkout of many supermarkets, for € 10, € 15, or € 20, often with other accessories, such as a high visibility vest, or a flashlight It takes up very little space. You can store it in the glove compartment of your car and save space in the trunk, leaving the box with the triangles that we used until now at home. the V-16 emergency light allows you to signal your car without getting out of it. This is the key to this danger signaling element. If we suffer a breakdown, we do not have to do anything other than remove the V-16 light from the glove compartment, lower the window, stretch out the arm, and adhere it with its magnetic surface to the ceiling. The V-16 emergency light can be used for small repairs overnight, or in the garage, such as changing a flat tire.

Do I buy it now, or do I wait for 2026?

As we said, it is important to note that the V-16 emergency light that is currently marketed does not comply with the regulations that will be required in 2026. If we now acquire a V-16 emergency light we will have to buy another in the coming years. The DGT has taken the opportunity to regulate an emergency light that, in addition to visually signaling our vehicle, will include a positioning system and a communicator. In this way, every time we activate the emergency light it will send our position to the DGT, so that Traffic can communicate the incident to the rest of the drivers, and they are warned, and facilitate the intervention of the damaged or crashed car.

The V-16 emergency lights that are currently marketed do not include a communicator or a positioning system. Those that include this technology will necessarily be more expensive. The DGT, however, will oblige the commercialized V-16 emergency lights with communicator to include the cost of communications in the sale price and to guarantee it for at least 12 years. Remember that its communication and positioning function must be independent of external devices, such as mobile phones.

If we buy a V-16 emergency light now, we will have to buy another, predictably more expensive, before 2026. But, we insist, For an average price between € 10 and € 20, the V-16 emergency light that is currently marketed is still a highly recommended investment.

V-16 Emergency Light Kit and Head Strap Flashlight from iWotto.

DGT V-16 light offers on Prime Day

Yesterday we already showed you some of the best offers of the V-16 emergency lights sold on Amazon’s Prime Day, and in the last hours new offers have been added that make it even more advisable to buy one. Offers like the ones we list below:

