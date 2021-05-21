The DGT will know the exact place of the breakdown of a car

Good news for drivers and road safety, since from July the DGT will know precisely the exact place where a user may have had a breakdown.

The DGT will know from the summer if your car has had a breakdown and where it has been

From this very summer, specifically since the month of July, the DGT has announced that Roadside assistance vehicles (cranes for the self-employed and for companies collaborating with insurance companies) shall communicate in real time to the Traffic data center the specific position and specific characteristics of the fault that a driver may have suffered at a certain time.

The Crane workers and aid vehicles must geolocate the exact position of the vehicle they are assisting (road and exact kilometer point), very valuable information that is sent immediately and in real time to the Traffic data center, a place where all incidents that occur practically every day on Spanish roads are managed.

By having all the data and the actual position where a breakdown or accident may have occurred much faster, the DGT acts accordingly by sending more Traffic agents if necessary. In the case of requiring agents, they would go as quickly as possible to the place where the accident / breakdown occurred, duly signaling the entire surrounding / nearby area, thus favoring better safety conditions and contributing to a more fluid circulation of vehicles.

This new geolocation system for warning of breakdowns / incidents of aid vehicles and cranes will undoubtedly contribute to making our country’s roads safer.

ECall emergency call system since 2018

From the March 31st, 2018, all the Newly homologated passenger cars and vans must count in a way obligatory with the seCall emergency call system. This system is capable of automatically calling the emergency number 112. It does this in the event of a serious accident and allows some basic information such as the type of vehicle, the fuel used, the time of the accident, the number of passengers and the exact location to be known through the European Galileo satellite navigation system. .

As explained in the online version of the DGT Traffic magazine, one of the main objectives of the eCall system is reduce the response time of emergency services by 50% in rural areas and 40% in urban areas.

Besides of eCall, which makes the call automatically after a serious accident, there is also the possibility of making the call manually by pressing the (SOS) button. This system can be very useful for less serious accidents or for dangerous situations for passengers such as a heart attack or other health problems.