The DGT will force the use of the V-16 light, but what about motorcycles?

The DGT will force the use of the V-16 light, replacing the triangles that we used until now, in the event of an accident or breakdown, to signal our car. We have talked to you at length about the V-16 emergency light, which will replace the triangles and which seems like a much more comfortable and, above all, safe solution. The obligatory nature of the emergency light is delayed to 2026, to take advantage of the opportunity to introduce this system in the connected Traffic infrastructure. We also know that the General Directorate of Traffic promotes this emergency light to allow the signaling of a vehicle without having to get out of the car and face a possible risk of being hit. However, The DGT will force the use of the V-16 signal, but what about motorcycles?

The DGT bets on the V-16 emergency light

As we told you, The great advantage of the V-16 emergency light proposed by the DGT is its ability to signal a vehicle stopped on the road, by accident, or breakdown, without having to get out of the car. That is the rationale for its introduction, as a substitute for the warning triangles that we used until now – and which are still mandatory. As it is an autonomous device, with a battery, the DGT has also taken the opportunity to incorporate a communication and positioning system – hence it is not mandatory until 2026 – and that in this way Traffic has a map, updated in time real, in which the position of damaged or damaged vehicles is known, and share it with the drivers in their connected cars.

Being compact, lightweight, and self-contained, the V-16 emergency light could well be carried on a moped or motorcycle. Why not promote it also in this type of vehicle?

How to signal a damaged or damaged motorcycle

The fact that a moped or motorcycle is a small and light vehicle does not exempt a motorcyclist from the risk that his vehicle is damaged on a road. The emergency procedure, how could it be less, is different on a motorcycle than in a car. The regulations say that the motorcyclist must signal the vehicle with the emergency light, if he has one, and for obvious reasons the use of warning triangles is not required.

The introduction of the hazard pre-signaling device opens the door to its use, not only in cars, but also in motorcycles. And in fact, what the V-16 light brings makes it especially recommended for motorcyclists.

The reform of the regulations that the DGT is carrying out, in any case, It has not foreseen the obligation to use the V-16 emergency light on motorcycles. In fact, the obligatory nature of this emergency light, as happened up to now with the warning triangles of danger, will only apply to passenger cars, mixed vehicles and automobiles destined to the transport of goods with a maximum authorized mass not exceeding 3,500 kilograms, as already stated in the modification of annex XII of the General Vehicle Regulations.

The V-16 light is also recommended on motorcycles

As well as These days we are recommending the use of the mandatory V-16 emergency light in cars, and despite the fact that the lights that are currently marketed will be obsolete on January 1, 2026, when it will be mandatory to use a light equipped with a communicator and geo-positioning, we also recommend its use for motorcyclists. The only thing that the user of a motorcycle should take into account is to have space to carry the light, which is really very compact, and fits in the palm of one hand, and that their motorcycle has a metallic and horizontal surface to which adhere. Remember that these lights adhere to the body using a magnet.

On the other hand, the V-16 emergency light can have other uses. Some emergency lights available on the market offer a mode of use, with a dimmed light, which can be used as a flashlight to carry out small repairs, or change a flat tire to our car.

As we said, in portals like Amazon it is easy to find different emergency lights for less than 20 euros, such as the iWotto (€ 19.9), the Help Flash (€ 19.95) and the Motor Kit (€ 19.9 ).