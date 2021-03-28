The DGT will force the use of the V-16 emergency light: we recommend 3 lights for less than € 20

Every day we continue to receive inquiries from our readers regarding the V-16 emergency light that the General Directorate of Traffic will force us to use to signal our vehicle when it is stopped on the road, due to an accident or breakdown, replacing the triangles of pre-signaling. Today we are going to propose 3 V-16 emergency lights that can be purchased for less than € 20 Which, incidentally, will help us understand how this device works and, above all, why the usefulness of these emergency lights will be limited in time by the rule that will take effect on January 1, 2026.

The implementation of the emergency light by the DGT

You can now use the V-16 emergency light. From July 1, 2021 you can use it to replace the triangles. But it is important to bear in mind that the V-16 emergency lights that are currently marketed will cease to comply with the standard on January 1, 2026. By then, the DGT will force the use of a more sophisticated device, a V emergency light. -16 that in addition to signaling our position with flashes of light, our position must have a communicator and a geo-positioning system, to send the position of our vehicle and facilitate our assistance and the warning to other drivers of our position.

Although we are aware that these three emergency lights will cease to be useful on January 1, 2026, we advise their purchase, and use them from now on. For less than € 20, we will have a much safer system than hazard warning triangles to signal our car if we suffer a breakdown or accident.

1. Magnetic Light from MotorKit

The best example of how simple the V-16 emergency light is we have it in the one marketed by Motorkit. Its system consists of an emergency light, with a magnetic base so that we can attach it to the roof of our car, and with a 9V alkaline battery so that it is always functional. Since we will use it rarely, the alkaline battery should ensure that it is always functional. But it is advisable to check from time to time that the battery is charged, especially since the system to change it can be somewhat cumbersome (with a screw) and we will not always have an alkaline battery at our disposal to replace the one that comes with the equipment ( It is not an AA or AAA battery like the one we usually use in household devices, such as remote controls).

The Motorkit emergency light is currently available on Amazon for € 16.80.

2. Help Flash emergency light

The Help Flash light also shows us that With added functions, the V-16 emergency lights can have more benefits than expected in the event of a breakdown or road traffic accident. It also equips a 9-volt alkaline battery, but adds operating modes, including a fixed white light mode that can help us to solve incidents at night, such as a small repair on our car or motorcycle, or changing a wheel.

The Help Flash emergency light is currently available on Amazon for € 19.95.

3. iWotto Emergency Kit

Another notable example is that of the iWotto emergency kit, which is committed to a model that we are convinced other marketers will follow. And it is that iWotto not only sells a V-16 emergency light that, by the way, works with 3 AAA alkaline batteries, like the ones we use in remote controls at home and therefore much more accessible than 9 batteries V from other manufacturers, but also incorporates a kit with other safety accessories.

iWotto has a click that includes a flashlight with a strap to place it on our head, very useful if we have to carry out a repair on our car at night, and it even has a kit that adds a high visibility reflective vest, in case we have to get out of our car. Let us remember that when using the V-16 emergency light it is not necessary to get out of our car, that the DGT only allows and recommends getting out of the car if we can do it safely, leaving through the door opposite the road and away from it. . And also that we should not carry out repairs on our car when it has been stopped on the side of the road, in these circumstances it is better to be attended by the assistance services and call a tow truck.

The iWotto Emergency Kit with Flashlight is currently available on Amazon for € 16.90. But, if we need it, it also has a kit with a vest for € 23.92.