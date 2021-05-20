The DGT will deregister your ex officio car if it thinks it does not circulate or does not exist, what can you do in that case?

The General Directorate of Traffic has, since April 2021, the power to permanently deregister a vehicle if it considers that it does not exist or is not circulating. To carry out this procedure, the corresponding Traffic Authority will have to issue a resolution by which it considers that the vehicle does not exist or does not circulate and this resolution may be based on two arguments, that it has not complied with the requirement to pass the technical inspections ( ITV) and has not had the mandatory civil liability insurance in the last ten years. However, If the DGT deregisters my car ex officio, how can I get it back and legalize it again?

A Cirila (Citroën Dyane) in the process of restoration.

In recent days, some readers have contacted us to better understand this situation and, above all, to know what they can do about it to prevent their car from being permanently decommissioned, or to rehabilitate it if it has been decommissioned. .

The fact that a car has been without insurance for more than ten years, or without attending technical inspections, the ITV, does not necessarily imply that it is in an illegal or irregular situation. For example, we have the case of some readers who have different old cars, stored in a private warehouse for many years, waiting to be restored. And like these, there are many other similar cases, of cars that despite having been out of circulation for a long time are still active in the Traffic register and have not been canceled, either temporarily or permanently.

Interior of a Porsche 356 B.

This is how the ex officio discharge of the DGT works

As we said, Royal Decree 265/2021 modifies article 35 of the General Vehicle Regulations. According to this reform it is established a procedure by which the Traffic Headquarters can process the final ex officio deregistration of a vehicle. This movement is part of a series of measures that the DGT is carrying out to end what they have defined as zombie cars, vehicles that are presumed to be non-existent or not in circulation.

The DGT may officially deregister a car when it has not had insurance and passed the ITV in the last ten years. A different case is that of those cars that are presumed to have been temporarily withdrawn when they have actually been withdrawn from circulation. In this case, the DGT will proceed to register the vehicle, since the temporary cancellations will now be renewable annually. If the owner of the vehicle does not extend the temporary cancellation, the vehicle will be registered again.

5. In the event that any Traffic Authority agrees to the definitive cancellation ex officio, by means of the appropriate resolution, due to the presumption that the vehicle does not exist or is not circulating as the requirements regarding mandatory ITV inspection and the Obligatory civil liability insurance in the last ten years. This definitive discharge ex officio, in any case, does not prevent If the vehicle subsequently meets the conditions to be able to obtain the administrative authorization to circulate again, it can be rehabilitated. »

Interior of the oldest Skoda in Spain, an Octavia from 1961.

The rehabilitation of the vehicle canceled ex officio

The DGT is already contacting vehicle owners who have been temporarily disabled for years, or have not met the requirement of ITVs and mandatory insurance for years, before taking any action. In any case, the definitive discharge ex officio from the DGT is reversible and the vehicle can be rehabilitated.

In order to rehabilitate a vehicle, and according to Annex XV of the General Vehicle Regulations, the owner must prove the ownership of the vehicle and that it is in a position to circulate again. The requirements to re-register the vehicle are the following:

Printed application for the official form that will be provided by the Traffic Headquarters Fee for the legally established amount Documents on the identity and representation of the vehicle: ID of the owner, family book …

With this documentation, the Traffic Headquarters will ex officio request the inspection of the vehicle from the industry body to issue the technical inspection card and continue with the rehabilitation, presenting the following documentation:

Technical inspection card or Self-assessment of the Tax on Mechanical Traction Vehicles A Porsche 944 undergoing restoration.

The alternative: temporary extendable leave

If we had to give advice to those car owners who have been out of circulation for many years and, therefore, without an MOT, and without the corresponding mandatory insurance, we would recommend using the extendable temporary leave formula. Temporary deregistrations are always reversible and by registering a car temporarily deregistered Traffic will be aware that there is a reason why this car has been temporarily withdrawn, for example, that it is out of circulation and awaiting restoration.

What the car owner should know is that the temporary cancellations are extendable and, therefore, he will have to renew the cancellation of his car every year. Otherwise, the car will be automatically registered once a year has elapsed since the temporary cancellation was formalized.