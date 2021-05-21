The DGT will automatically cancel thousands of cars throughout the country: how do you want to do it?

The DGT can officially cancel a car that in the last ten years has not had insurance, or has not attended the ITV. With an average age that far exceeds the decade, Spain’s car fleet has millions of vehicles whose use is limited to small trips in towns and rural areas. It is not difficult either to find vehicles that have been thrown away for decades without moving inside a garage, cases on which the DGT wants to improve its control, with a new tool, that of ex officio casualties. What are ex officio leave and how does the DGT want to use them?

The Spanish car fleet is one of the oldest in its environment, a characteristic that is not helped by the fact that a large part of the population is established outside the largest urban centers, with many dispersed citizens in areas where the population density is very low, which means that vehicles that cannot always be renewed must be kept in operation.

What is a leave of office?

The DGT will automatically cancel all vehicles that in the last 10 years have not had insurance or have attended an ITV. With this procedure he wants to improve control over the automobile fleet of our country, also allowing to remove from circulation vehicles that should not continue to circulate for both administrative and security reasons.

The process is automatic: the ex officio deregistration is carried out without the owner of the vehicle taking any action, since it is the DGT that is in charge of the entire procedure if it detects a vehicle that may be deregistered. The ex officio process, therefore, is carried out without any intervention from the owner.

Citroën 2CV Charleston.

Ex officio cancellations are regulated by the General Vehicle Regulations, which have been modified in 2021. Until then, the figure of ex officio cancellation did not exist, so that the DGT did not have any tool to carry out this procedure.

What is a temporary withdrawal?

It is called temporary leave to the procedure that allows a vehicle to be deregistered so that the deregistration situation is reversible. A temporary withdrawal allows a vehicle to “go out of circulation” for a specified time, so that when the owner deems it appropriate and pertinent, he can return to “rehabilitate” (register) the vehicle or, on the contrary, permanently deregister the vehicle.

The temporary withdrawal procedure has a very low cost, and The DGT even allows it to be carried out through its Electronic Headquarters, telematically. In order to deregister the vehicle, it cannot have any administrative seal such as, for example, an embargo from the Tax Agency. During the time that the vehicle is on temporary leave, it will be exempt from paying road tax. You will not have to pass the ITV either.

ITV station.

Temporary cancellations have been indefinite in time (a contradiction if we take into account the nomenclature of the procedure) so that a user could temporarily cancel the vehicle and that it remained in that administrative situation for decades without major problem. The DGT has reformed the General Vehicle Regulations, so that these have a duration of one year, being able to extend it as many times as necessary.

What is a permanent discharge?

In addition to the temporary withdrawal that we have just detailed, the DGT also offers another alternative: the final loss. As its name indicates, the definitive withdrawal has a more resounding character, specially designed for cases such as the end of its useful life. It is also designed for historical vehicles that are going to be used for exhibitions or museums.

The definitive cancellation process is free, although it is not possible to do it electronically, since the delivery of the vehicle and its documentation is required at an Authorized Vehicle Treatment Center, better known as scrapping. This will give you a certificate of destruction of the vehicle, valid to justify to any administration that the vehicle in question has permanently canceled.

In general, once a vehicle has been permanently removed from the DGT files, it is practically impossible to re-register it, even if Traffic admits certain cases in which it is possible to re-register with a vehicle that has previously been deregistered, even if it is definitive.

Automobile junkyard.

How to administratively rehabilitate a decommissioned car?

As we have already verified, there are different types of cancellation when we talk about a vehicle registered in our country. Yes, it is possible to register a vehicle that is deregistered, but not in all cases. It is what the General Directorate of Traffic qualifies as “rehabilitation”.

If we talk about temporary casualties, either because we have voluntarily proceeded to temporarily deregister a vehicle or because the DGT has acted ex officio and has deregistered a vehicle that is in our name, We will be able to rehabilitate the administrative situation of the same and register it again.

This procedure can be carried out at any time, also having immediate application. Of course, from the moment the vehicle is registered again, remember that it is mandatory that it has a valid MOT and active insurance. In addition, you must pay the road tax corresponding to the current year or, at least, the proportional part that corresponds.

Second generation SEAT Ibiza.

If we are talking about permanent cancellations, it is necessary to specify that we can only rehabilitate a vehicle if one of these three cases occurs:

Vehicle deregistered for export: you have taken your vehicle abroad and after a while you return with it. You can register again, even recovering the original license plate.

Rehabilitation of a vehicle prior to 2004: If the vehicle was deregistered before February 13, 2004, you can register it again.

Rehabilitation of vehicles awarded at auction of the Government Delegation for the National Plan on Drugs.

From the moment of rehabilitation, the vehicle is once again suitable for driving on public roads, which logically implies that the vehicle must have valid MOT and insurance. If not, it cannot be driven and you will have to transport it to an ITV station by crane to be inspected.

