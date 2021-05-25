The DGT will automatically cancel thousands of cars: how can I avoid it?

Imagine that you have a car that, for years, has not moved from a private area. Imagine that the General Directorate of Traffic considers that, because it has not contracted the corresponding insurance, nor has attended any ITV during all that time, that vehicle should be out of circulation and the DGT proceeds ex officio to deregister the car, a process that, although reversible, requires initiating a rehabilitation procedure. How can I prevent my car from being canceled automatically? How do ex officio leave from the DGT work?

This is how the ex officio leaves of the DGT work

As we have been telling you these days, the DGT has planned a procedure to permanently cancel, ex officio, those cars that it considers to be out of circulation, which has been registered in Royal Decree 265/2021 that modifies the article 35 of the General Vehicle Regulations. It will be an automatic procedure carried out by the Provincial Traffic Headquarters. Y the reasons for deregistering a car will be the following:

Not having taken out insurance during the last ten years Not having attended the technical inspection of vehicles (ITV) in the last ten years

5. In the case of that any Traffic Headquarters agree to the definitive cancellation ex officio, by means of the appropriate resolution, due to the presumption that the vehicle does not exist or is not circulating as the requirements regarding mandatory ITV inspection and subscription civil liability insurance have not been met. mandatory in the last ten years. In any case, this definitive deregistration does not prevent that if the vehicle subsequently meets the conditions to be able to obtain the administrative authorization to drive again, it can be rehabilitated.

What is the reason for the ex officio resignations of the DGT?

The DGT has suspicions, which are far from unfounded, of that after the high number of temporary cancellations that are processed in Spain there may be different frauds, such as vehicles that are illegally exported to other markets, irregularities in the scrapping process, or even the existence of a black market for scrapped components. With these suspicions, the DGT coined the term zombie car, cars that appear as withdrawn from circulation but could, in some way, have been “revived”, without their previous owner being aware of it. To tackle it, the DGT has reviewed the procedure for temporary removals, which is now extendable.

On the other hand, The DGT also has suspicions about the high number of vehicles in the Spanish fleet that are registered, but have not had an ITV or insurance for many years. Some of these vehicles could be in circulation, in an irregular situation, but it is reasonable to think that many have been out of circulation all that time. For example, some readers have told us how they have cars that have been stored in a private garage for more than ten years, awaiting future restoration, and now they fear that the DGT may proceed to discharge them ex officio.

Traffic wants all these vehicles to surface and to use the instruments available to the DGT, the definitive casualties and the temporary extendable leaves.

The DGT has reviewed the temporary and permanent cancellation procedures to put an end, or at least make it difficult, different frauds that they suspect may be being committed

How do I prevent my car from being canceled by the DGT?

To prevent a vehicle from being permanently deregistered ex officio by the DGT, we can directly resolve the two reasons that lead Traffic to consider that a vehicle is to be deregistered, that is, take out insurance, and go to the ITV. But we understand that there is precisely a reason why our vehicle has not had insurance, nor has it attended the ITV, for so long, and that is that it is out of circulation.

So that the most appropriate procedure would be to request a temporary leave. Temporary leave is much simpler, faster and cheaper. When a car is registered in temporary deregistration, it does not require the payment of the Road Tax, nor will it have to pass the ITV.

But we do have to be aware that temporary cancellations from now on will expire one year after being requested. In this way, once the first year has elapsed since the temporary withdrawal, we should request an extension of the temporary withdrawal, otherwise Traffic will re-register our vehicle and we will return to the starting point.

Hiring insurance and going to the ITV could prevent our car from being deregistered, but if we want to keep it out of circulation, the most appropriate procedure is the temporary extendable deregistration.

Rehabilitation of ex officio leave

As we have been telling you these days, the General Directorate of Traffic has planned a procedure to re-register those vehicles that have been ex officio deregistered, as contained in Royal Decree 265/2021 that modifies article 35 of the Regulation General of Vehicles.

The rehabilitation of a vehicle requires requesting the corresponding rehabilitation form provided by the Traffic Headquarters, the payment of the fees, the documents that prove the identity and ownership of the vehicle and the technical inspection card, or the self-assessment of the vehicle tax of Mechanical Traction.