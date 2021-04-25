The DGT warns: this maneuver on a motorcycle is very common and can cost you a lot

The DGT has been paying special attention to behavior of motorcycles on streets and highways, warning of dangerous situations and watching the motorcyclists. Now you have remembered a very common action that may cost you more than you think, invade the opposite lane with your motorcycle.

We know that it has never happened to you, but for a moment imagine this situation: you are late for work and in front of you you have an endless line of cars that jam the street you are crossing. As you drive a motorcycle, you decide to take a risk for a moment and invade the opposite lane to quickly get around that car that is burning your patience. Sure you have never done it but you know a friend of a friend who has ever ventured.

How much can you fall for invading an oncoming lane to pass on congested streets? The answer may surprise you

The DGT recalls that it is a serious offense

In recent weeks the General direction of traffic has been remembering some risky behaviors that can be seen among motorcyclists. Among them, a few days ago they published the following:

If we stop to read the full article we see that carrying out this action involves a Serious offense. Not only does it put the motorist at risk even for a few seconds, but it can startle drivers of other vehicles or even pedestrians on that road.

Overtaking other vehicles invading the opposite lane, even in the city, is punished with a € 500 fine and the loss of 6 points of the license

The DGT closely monitors motorcyclists

It is nothing new that motorcyclists are the subject of increasing concern to the DGT. In addition to the tragic mortality figures, whose decline has not progressed in recent years, the authorities are making a special effort to monitor and educate motorists about their situation, including the promise to recover and / or reward points with approved driving courses.

Among other things, this explains in part the insistence that he is putting on his social networks about the dangers that threaten motorcycle and scooter users, both due to their own decisions and the attitudes of other users (which, incidentally, is appreciated if they recognize).

Among other high-profile cases, it is worth highlighting the new campaign to promote the use of the airbag on motorcycles also in urban environments, where most accidents occur and it seems that these garments would be especially effective, or that controversial observation about the state of “trance” in which motorists can enter.

In any case and if by chance you meet your friend’s friend, tell him to be patient before overtaking that slow city bus where it should not be. The DGT and the authorities monitor and, even if there is no accident, it may be that a good fine and 6 points less.