The DGT warns: the current V-16 lights will not be valid in 2026

ACD July 20, 2021

Have you already bought your V-16 light? Well, the DGT warns that you have to wait until the end of the year to acquire the one that is really valid.

Since last July 1, the use of the new V-16 lights is legal, which will replace the emergency triangles in five years’ time in their mission to alert other drivers that we have suffered a breakdown or accident with our vehicle.

That does not mean that you throw away the triangles that you keep in the trunk of the car, since until January 1, 2026 triangles will continue to be allowed on Spanish roads and, at the same time, V-16 lights will not be mandatory.

Those that are sold now are not connected, they are only light

The V-16 lights are an advantage for the safety of motorists when signaling a car on the road, since they allow the driver to signal their presence stopped on the road at a greater distance and it is not necessary to get out of the vehicle, avoiding putting his life at risk, to do so.

However, according to the newspaper Las Provincias, the General Directorate of Traffic has warned that new V-16 lights currently purchased will be unusable since they do not have certain technology that enables them for their function.

It is a direct connection with the nearest traffic management center that will allow, when the driver places it on top of the vehicle, emit a direct signal alerting emergency and traffic services.

The V-16 lights being sold today lack the adapted system for connection and geolocationThey are merely light, so they do not have that essential characteristic. The price difference between the unconnected and connected V-16s will be between 10 and 15 euros and the latter will not reach the stores until the end of the year.

“We think that by the end of the year there will be several manufacturers that will already sell the connected V-16, the only thing that is true is that they have to comply with a series of technical requirements. It is worth waiting until the end of the year to buy the connected ones because it will be the one that is worth forever. The current unconnected V-16 will no longer be valid as of January 2026”, Commented Jorge Ordás, general deputy director of mobility management and technology of the DGT, in the COPE chain.