The DGT warns of the “voyeur effect” and its consequences

Distractions at the wheel are one of the main blight on the road if we talk about road safety, and the DGT knows it. For this reason, every so often he reminds us of the importance of paying attention to the road, an attention that tends to deviate as a result of “voyeur effect”, one of the most severe problems when we talk about distractions behind the wheel. The DGT reminds us that the consequences of succumbing to the “voyeur effect” … go far beyond a traffic fine.

Every time we have more sources of distraction as drivers: our cars have more digital systems, with multimedia elements more complex, our mobile phone is an inexhaustible source of information resources … for this reason, the DGT focuses a good part of its efforts on fighting those distractions that can be fatal in the event of an accident.

However, it also fights against human reactions: we talk about the “peeping eye effect, that which occurs as a result of a fortuitous and striking event in our environment when we are driving. The clearest example is found when a driver runs into a traffic accident– your usual reaction is to brake and stop looking at what is in front of you while driving to try to “find out” of what has happened in the incident.

Curiosity killed the cat … And on the road, it is also very dangerous! If you run into an accident, avoid the voyeur effect and distraction.

This reaction, which is partly the result of curiosity and the natural morbidity that every human being carries inside, is actually a great enemy of road safetyas the driver completely neglects his role at the wheel for precious time. This reaction can also have very serious consequences.

The “voyeur effect” is not paid only with a fine

And it is that succumbing to the “voyeur effect” is a reaction that can be very expensive, since we can receive a penalty of up to € 200 for neglecting our task as drivers and causing delays and traffic jams as a result of braking or driving at very low speed. However, from Traffic they give us a much more graphic example in the tweet that illustrates this news.

There are many accidents -generally rear-end collisions- generated as a result of a driver (or several) who are tempted to pay too much attention to what has happened, thus causing a traffic accident that can have catastrophic consequences.

Think about it: in addition to the consequences of a rear-end collision you must add something as simple but at the same time as complicated as the problems that generate the poor position of the driver who receives the impact, who is possibly looking out the window, turned, with his neck extended. Without a doubt, it is much more worth thinking twice before stopping to take a look, both for the integrity of those affected, and for your own safety.