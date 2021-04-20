The DGT warns of the eternal pending issue and remembers the 3 basic rules of roundabouts, are you doing it right?

The General Directorate of Traffic continues to insist on some of the regulations that generate the most doubts among drivers and, ultimately, generate more problems in driving. According to the DGT, traffic in roundabouts remains the eternal unfinished business of drivers. Hence, the DGT proposes 3 basic rules to circulate in roundabouts, avoiding fines and accidents. You’re doing it right?

The 3 basic rules of the DGT in roundabouts

Those who are already circulating on it have priority To exit, always in the outer lane, signal any lane change

These 3 basic rules for roundabouts proposed by the DGT respond to the most common casuistry. Before accessing a roundabout, we must respect the priority of the vehicles already circulating through it. As we must also conveniently signal any lane change and we must remember that to exit a roundabout we must always do so from the outside lane.

However, we have already tried to develop a guide to circulate in roundabouts, with a decalogue that addresses other cases and situations that generate even more doubts, such as the use of the inside lane, the priorities of passage, or even the circulation of cyclists in the roundabout.

The Decalogue of Roundabouts

The priority is always the vehicle that is in the roundabout Imagine a roundabout as a highway with two or more lanes in a circumference When joining a lane, the priority is always the vehicle that is in that lane You should never take an exit from the Inner laneAs a general rule you should circulate in the outer lane It is not true that you have to use the inner lane to turn left or take the last exit It is not true that you cannot use the inner lane It makes it easier for heavy vehicles to maneuver Did you know that cyclists in group are they considered as one unit? Mark all maneuvers

As we said, in our roundabout traffic guide we delve into explaining each of the points of this decalogue. Let us remember that traffic in roundabouts or, better said, non-compliance with traffic rules in roundabouts, carries a high risk of suffering an accident. It is also important to remember that driving badly on roundabouts, in breach of article 74 of the General Traffic Regulations, can cost us a fine of 200 euros.