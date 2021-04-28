The DGT warns of fines of € 200 and 3 points for this

The DGT remembers the fine of 200 euros and 3 points on the driving license with which you can be punished if you fall into this action.

Alberto de la Torre Reyes

April 28, 2021 (10:10 CET)

Fine of 200 euros and 3 points for this infraction that we all commit

Although the radar news and changes in traffic regulations for slow down with new limits happen every so often, driving distractions they have become the main cause of traffic accidents in our country. A problem that the DGT does not lose sight of either.

Surely you have seen it too and, although it is difficult for you to recognize it, you have been a participant in it. Vehicles not moving in a traffic jam, unresponsive drivers when the light turns green or small (and big scares) for not being concentrated at the wheel. Most of these distractions have a common denominator: the mobile phone.

Do you want to be injured? Maybe lose your life? Lose € 200 and 3 card points? It is a SERIOUS INFRACTION to drive manually using mobile phone devices, navigators, headphones … that reduce permanent attention to driving. # ApagaElMóvil pic.twitter.com/BHl1yjVD4M – Dir. General Traffic (@DGTes) April 26, 2021

Thus, the DGT has recalled that its use, and that of other devices such as browsers or headphones, are punished with 200 euros fine and the subtraction of three points on the driving license. This is because any of these devices prevent permanent attention from driving.

But, although the DGT does not comment on it in its tweet, we must not forget that the fine for mobile phone use will increase very soon. Thus, the new Traffic reform plans to maintain the 200 euros fine but will remove six points from offenders, instead of the current three. This change is encompassed within a deep renovation that is already in place and that affects the use of other devices (such as radar detectors) in the car, substantial changes in speed limits, higher penalties for skip restraint systems or news for personal mobility vehicles.