The DGT warns: 500 euros and 3 points only to carry this device in the car (even if you don’t use it) | Motor

The DGT warns that it may be punishable to use and carry radar detection mechanisms in the car. Before, you were only penalized for using them.

Radars, as much as it bothers some drivers, have the function of controlling that no one exceeds the speed limit. They are also deterrents for drivers to avoid running more than allowed and reduce the number of accidents.

Speed ​​is one of the main factors in the accident rate and helps to make the wounds more serious. This is why it is so important to respect the limits, even if we are confident in our driving skills.

However, its effect is reduced if drivers know where the radars are located, slowing down in those sections, and then increasing in the rest until they violate traffic regulations. The DGT warns that using any type of mechanism to find them is prohibited.

The DGT has sent a notice stating that the registration of the mobile radar by the user would be illegal and that it could have consequences if a legislative reform is carried out.

The fine for carrying radar detection mechanisms in the vehicle, even if they are not being used, can be serious, reaching € 500 and 3 points. Until now, the driver could only be punished if he was caught using these tools.

Since January 2, 2021, both the detectors What inhibitors radar are totally forbidden, not only to use them, but also to carry them in the vehicle. Both devices detect when we are approaching a radar and warn us to reduce speed, on the other hand the inhibitors can also cancel their operation and avoid us the fine for speeding.

Nevertheless, there is an exception with the entry of the new regulation, and is that the radar warning devices they are still totally legal. The DGT defines them as GPS and apps They include a database with the location of the fixed radars that place them on the map and alert the driver of its proximity.

Its use is totally legal, as long as it is fixed radars. Nor would it be allowed to share information in these applications with the function called “area with the probability of finding a mobile radar”, in which they are the users themselves who inform others. This case would be again illegal and it could be a fine.