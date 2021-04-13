The DGT wants to kill zombie cars, how does it affect you?

The General Directorate of Traffic has been warning of the problem of zombie cars for some time. These days, the DGT also echoed a study by the insurer Línea Directa that warned of the existence of 2,650,000 vehicles in Spain that circulate without insurance, classifying them as zombie vehicles. But if we stick to the description that, until now, the DGT itself gave of what a zombie car is, we will find that we are referring to a completely different problem that, however, is closely related. However, Why and how does the DGT want to put an end to zombie cars?

The objective of the DGT: to destroy the zombie cars

When the DGT explained to us the problem of zombie cars, defined a zombie car as one that has been temporarily decommissioned, when in fact it should have been withdrawn from circulation and have undergone a definitive withdrawal. The temporary withdrawal of vehicles is an interesting and necessary resource when we have a car that is going to remain out of circulation for a while. But if that vehicle has been definitively withdrawn from circulation, it is appropriate to take a definitive withdrawal.

In 2004, temporary leave accounted for 5% of permanent leave. Today the total annual casualties are around 700,000 cars and of them half are temporary casualties. The DGT suspects that behind these figures there may be scrap fraud, or even that an illegal market for spare parts or vehicle exports to other countries is developing.

As we can see, the idea of ​​a zombie car is very different from the one developed in Línea Directa’s report. However, both problems are closely related. Línea Directa speaks of 2,650,000 uninsured vehicles, of which 1,800,000 are passenger cars. Are 1.8 million uninsured cars circulating in Spain? Definitely not. As developed by Línea Directa in its study It is to be assumed that a part of those cars that appear in the official registers and do not have the relevant compulsory insurance are in this situation because they have not been properly deregistered, despite having been withdrawn, in practice, from circulation.

How can you kill zombie cars? The DGT is developing, among other measures, communication campaigns, and sending letters to car owners who have been listed for a long time in the registry of temporary cancellations. In this way, it hopes that the owners of those vehicles that have not been properly decommissioned are aware of the situation of their car, trusting that in this way possible frauds in the management of scrap can emerge. If you receive a letter with this notice, of an old car that should be withdrawn from circulation, it is likely that a problem or fraud has arisen in the scrapping process.

The DGT also warns that driving without compulsory insurance has a fine. We are talking about penalties between € 601 and € 3,005, depending on the damage generated, whether or not it is circulated and the time without insurance and the reiteration.