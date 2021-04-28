The DGT wants to eliminate the margin of 20Kmh to overtake

When this news began to be heard, a chill ran down our spines for many of us. Once again, we tried to kill flies with cannon shots. It is very scary to think about having to increase the time it takes to overtake so much, as an example, the International Union for the Defense of Motorcyclists has done the calculations for us, and really, it is scary to read.

The DGT wants to make the margin of + 20Km / h to overtake cease to exist. These are the problems that this prohibition could cause

Next, we can read what they say:

“Let’s see some examples for a road with a generic speed of 90 km / h: Case 1: 16.5 meter articulated vehicle (normal trailer):

Truck speed 85 km / h. With 20 km / h speed differential constant (5,556 m / s): you would need 3 seconds (2,969 seconds simply) to overtake plus 3,599 seconds to start and end the maneuver. 5.568 seconds. If the increase is to 25 km / h (6,944 m / s in simple form), we would need 2.376 seconds to carry out the overtaking being the complete maneuver of 2,880 seconds plus 2,379 seconds, this is 5,259 seconds.. With 5 km / h speed differential constant (1,389 m / s): you would need 12 seconds (11,879 seconds in simple form) to overtake plus 14,398 seconds to start and end the maneuver. 26.277 seconds. “

There we have it, with the margin we only risk with an overtaking maneuver during 3 seconds, while without that margin they pretend that we are 12 seconds invading the opposite lane. To those who do not think it too much, I invite you to do the exercise of closing your eyes and imagining yourself on a straight or road with very slight curves in which overtaking is allowed, we have a truck in front and we want to overtake it, we start the maneuver and now it counts up to 12. 12 seconds in which you imagine a car appearing out of nowhere, or a motorcycle or another truck. 12 seconds in which the truck you are passing can blow a tire, it can be affected by a gust of wind or it can be crossed by an animal. And you, there by his side, remembering when it was time to accelerate a little more and overtake in a jiffy.

But the connotations are not only the potential increase in accidents due to this measure, but also legal. For example, there are two articles that directly conflict with this:

Article 35.1 – RDL 6/2015 – Execution:

During the execution of the overtaking, the driver who You must take your vehicle at a significantly higher speed than the one you intend to overtake. and leave between them a sufficient lateral separation to do it safely.

Article 85.1 – RD 1428/03 – Obligations of the one who advances during the execution of the maneuver:

During the execution of the overtaking, the driver who You must take your vehicle at a speed significantly higher than the speed you intend to overtake. and leave between both a sufficient lateral separation to do it safely (article 34.1 of the articulated text).

In conclusion, I believe that it is a mistake to withdraw this speed margin that has been present in our highway code for more than 40 years and to this day, it has not been possible to prove even once that an accident was caused by this margin. It is clear to me that on this subject there can be a wide variety of opinions, this is humbly mine.