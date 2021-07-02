The DGT V-16 light has come into force: everything you need to know before it becomes mandatory

Julio has not arrived alone. The premiere of the seventh month is accompanied by the entry into force of the new regulations of the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) with which a new element of road safety emerges. It will coexist with the triangles until 2026 when they disappear and this light system is the only way to notify the existence of an emergency on the road. The V-16 light is here: this is everything you have not been told about it … and what you should know.

The first thing we want to do in this little guide is explain to you the reason why the DGT has decided to change the triangles by this light system. Until now, if we suffered an accident on the road, the procedure to follow was as follows: put on the reflective vest and get out of the car to place the triangles at 50 meters.

A risky move since it forced us to walk on the road next to vehicles that exceed 80, 90 or 100 kilometers per hour. So much so that between 2019 and 2020, a total of 32 people lost their lives. Something that is intended to eradicate with the V-16 light since to install it we only have to lower the window and place it on the roof of our vehicle.

The dates: 2021 and 2026

The V-16 light has its own calendar in which they stand out two dates:July 1, 2021 and January 1, 2026. With the first one enters into force, that is, we will be able to use both this beacon and the emergency triangles.

Things will change in five years when the only system allowed is this luminous device. And this is where we want to make special emphasis: from 2026, the V-16 light that you carry in your vehicle will have to be able to send the location of the car every 100 seconds to DGT 3.0, the Traffic cloud. In this way, the information will reach the emergency services, the agents and the rest of the road users. Therefore, the one you buy now may not be worth it in a while if it is not properly equipped.

How does the V-16 have to be?

The Instruction 18 / V-132 establishes the characteristics that this luminous beacon should have. Something that we have to take into account when it comes to getting one:

Visibility: the light must have a horizontal field of action of 360 degrees and a vertical one of 8 degrees up and down.Intensity: It should be between 40 and 80 effective candles for at least 30 minutes.Flash frequency: between 0.8 and 2 Hz.Degree of IP protection: IP54, at least.Design: It must allow it to be stable on a flat surface.Feeding: it has to be autonomous through a cell or a battery that has to guarantee its use after 18 months.Temperatures: It should work from -10 to -50 degrees.

Homologation

Now that we know how the V-16 light has to be, we are going to explain the approval it must have. In addition to the corresponding documentation, you must have an alphanumeric code engraved in a visible place: It will consist of the initials of the authorized laboratory, the approval date and the serial number.

Where to buy the V-16 light and how much does it cost?

If you have recently bought a new car or are planning to renovate your garage soon, the usual thing is that the dealer gives you the V-16 light just like they did with triangles.

If this is not your case and you want to buy one, you will find it in large stores, in specialized stores in the motor world and in electronic stores. Its price range is between 15 and 30 euros, approximately, and you should bear in mind that, as we have explained before, it may not work for you in 2026 when it is mandatory and it must have a system capable of connecting to DGT 3.0. Here are some examples:

NK SOS Road (€ 16.98): includes the 3 required AAA batteries iWotto (€ 16.91): our favorite, includes headlight with strap to place it on our head and carry out minor repairs and maintenance tasks in low light, for example In the garage SMAMS (€ 9.99): very cheap and very compact, but does not include the 3 AAA batteries required Illuminer (€ 17.99): includes a hook and low consumption fixed light function for use in camping

How to use the V-16 light?

Now that you have your luminous beacon, its use is very simple: just activate it and place it on the roof of the car without having to leave the vehicle. As it is equipped with a magnet located at the bottom, it will be fixed immediately.

In what types of vehicles is the V-16 light mandatory?

Not at all. For now, the regulations establish that the V-16 light It will be mandatory in cars, buses, mixed vehicles and those destined to transport goods (except for three wheels and quadricycles).

Motorcycles and mopeds are exempted although the authorities recommend their drivers to have one: they hardly take up space and in an emergency they are of great help. If necessary, simply place them on a flat surface that is as high as possible for maximum visibility.